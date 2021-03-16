March Madness predictions 2021: Ryan Fagan's expert NCAA Tournament bracket picks

Like all of you, I used to be simply joyful to fill out an NCAA Tournament bracket. It was great. Comforting. Acquainted.

Additionally acquainted? Instantly hating just about each single one in every of my picks. It’s doable, if the bracket had been arrange in a different way, that I may have had Illinois and Oklahoma State dealing with off within the nationwide title recreation, or at the very least the Remaining 4. That was form of the dream situation, selecting two groups which are enjoyable to look at sq. off on the largest stage.

As a substitute? Someway, Oklahoma State would up with a No. 4 seed and now the Cowboys will face Illinois within the second spherical (assuming each win their openers, in fact). Ugh. Selfishly, I HATE having to knock out one in every of my Remaining 4 groups so early.

March Madness bracket predictions 2021

Iowa deserves its 2 seed, little question, however I used to be nonetheless ready to select the Hawkeyes as an early upset sufferer heading into the bracket reveal. Perhaps even the second spherical. However taking a look at their draw, I don’t see anybody within the backside half of the West area beating them. They’ve a a lot simpler journey to the Elite Eight than Illinois, which is the No. 1 within the Midwest, or Michigan, which is the No. 1 seed within the East.

It’s at all times enjoyable when you might have a second-spherical matchup of two double-digit seeds, and I believe we get that on this area. Creighton, the No. 5 seed, has been wildly hit-and-miss this 12 months, and that’s a difficult trait in March. May simply see UC Santa Barbara pulling off that upset. And Ohio is the very best of the 13 seeds, dealing with a Virginia staff that gained’t even have the ability to observe this week due to Covid points in this system. Yikes.

Wouldn’t shock me in any respect to see two Massive East groups exit on the flawed aspect of the 12/5 matchups. We talked about Creighton within the West, and within the South area, that’s Villanova. The Wildcats are hurting, and Winthrop is a beast because the 12 seed.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see anybody come out of this area. If Baylor performs to its potential and locks down on protection, no person’s beating the Bears. However Baylor hasn’t achieved that loads just lately. Ohio State appeared nice within the Massive Ten Tournament, however that was after shedding 4 in a row. To me, this area is vast open.

I can’t determine whether or not to have Florida State get upended by an excellent UNCG staff — I really like Isaiah Miller’s recreation, and have for a pair years now — within the opener, or go all the best way to the Elite Eight. In the long run, I’m betting on Leonard Hamilton. His groups are at all times troublesome to face in March.

I’m fearful about Michigan with out Isaiah Livers. Even when he rushes again, I’m fearful.

I didn’t go into Choice Sunday anticipating to select Texas into the Remaining 4, however loopy issues occur in March, and I just like the draw for Shaka Good and his Longhorns.

Should you’re an Illinois fan, you’re not joyful proper now. The Illini nonetheless are proficient sufficient to win all of it, however their street is brutal. They may should face an impressive Loyola staff — the very best No. 8/9 seed, for my cash — within the second spherical, then both Oklahoma State or Tennessee within the Candy 16. If Illinois does make it to the Remaining 4, the Elite Eight recreation — irrespective of who advances out of the underside half of the Midwest area — would be the “best” opponent after Drexel within the opener. I believe Syracuse, the No. 11 from this area, would be the final double-digit seed standing.