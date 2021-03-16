The 2021 NCAA Tournament is about to tip off and potential bettors can be spending the subsequent couple of days analyzing all the things in regards to the bracket and looking for the perfect matchups to focus on and bracket-busting sleepers to depend on.

It gained’t simply be in bracket swimming pools and competitions that the majority are taking a look at although. Bettors can be trying to exploit some prop bets and discover methods to money in on a few of these huge upsets as effectively.

As at all times, there are some basic March Madness prop bets out there in 2012. Is a 12 seed going to upset a 5 seed? Will a First 4 workforce make it to the Candy 16? These are typically two of the most well-liked props on a yearly foundation. However followers and bettors alike can attempt to predict the seeding of the winner, which groups would possibly make a Remaining 4 run, and an entire lot extra forward of the match.

Right here’s a take a look at among the higher match prop bets to think about, together with some longshots to advance within the match.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

March Madness prop bets 2021

Will a 12 seed advance previous a 5 seed?

The 12-5 upset is a staple of everybody’s March Madness bracket. You’ve gotta choose at the least one, proper? Because the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 groups in 1985, there have been exactly five years where a 12-seed has failed to win. That’s it. Whereas a type of years is recent in latest reminiscence — it occurred in 2018 — it’s nonetheless extraordinarily uncommon that at the least one No. 12 seed doesn’t advance. In truth, it’s way more probably that a number of 12 seeds will advance, as that has occurred 18 occasions within the 34 NCAA Tournaments since 1985.

The worth might not be nice right here with Sure -370, nevertheless it’s the apparent choose right here, and historical past tells us it needs to be straightforward cash.

Will any First 4 workforce make the Candy 16?

The First 4 began again in 2011. In its 9-12 months historical past, 4 groups have superior out of the opening spherical and made it at the least to the Candy 16. These have occurred in 4 completely different seasons, in order that implies that 44 % of the time, the “Sure” facet of this wager would hit. After all, it’s value noting that no First 4 workforce even made the Spherical of 32 in 2019 and whereas a First 4 workforce has made the Candy 16 in 4 completely different years, solely 4 of 36 groups have truly made it. That’s a mark of 11.1 %. That will clarify why there’s a little bit further juice on Sure right here.

Nonetheless, Sure appears like an interesting possibility, particularly for the reason that Tom Izzo-coached Michigan State Spartans are within the First 4 and are prime for an upset. We’ll take an opportunity based mostly on them alone and hope that if they’ll’t make noise UCLA, Wichita State, or Drake could make a mini match run.

EXPERT BRACKET PICKS: DeCourcy (Gonzaga) | Bender (Illinois) | Fagan (Gonzaga)

Odds of every seed profitable the match

1 seed -159

2 seed +440

3 seed +900

4 seed +950

5 seed +1300

6 seed +1300

All different seeds +1750 or increased

DraftKings Sportsbook lists just one by way of 11 seeds as having an opportunity to win the match (although betting on a ten seed was unavailable as of this writing). Since 2000, a No. 1 seed has gained the match 14 occasions making them the apparent favourite right here. The worth isn’t nice, however historical past would counsel that the likes of Gonzaga, Michigan, Illinois, or Baylor could have a superb probability to take house the title.

Past that, 2 and three seed have gained 5 of the opposite six title video games for the reason that flip of the millennium with the No. 3 seed truly holding a slight benefit with a mark of three wins. The solely different seed to win since 2000 was the stunning UConn Huskies who noticed Shabazz Napier make them a victory over the 8-seed Kentucky Wildcats.

It’s exhausting to suggest betting on any workforce outdoors of the highest-three seeds. Possibly you may take an opportunity on the No. 8 seed (+1500) if you happen to’re a believer that blue blood North Carolina can go on a title run, however typically, sticking to the highest-three might be the perfect transfer. Of these teams, the 2s and 3s present essentially the most worth, however we’ll give the Iowa, Ohio State, Alabama, Houston group of two seeds a slight edge over the Kansas, Arkansas, West Virginia, Texas group of three seeds. Both possibility is interesting although, so be happy to take an opportunity on which group you want the perfect.

Every 1 and a couple of seed’s probabilities of making Remaining 4

Gonzaga -210

Baylor +115

Illinois +145

Michigan +220

Houston +350

Iowa +350

Alabama +390

Ohio State +480

Of the No. 1 seeds, Gonzaga would seem to have the clearest path to the title, as anticipated. They’re the highest seed within the match, in spite of everything. Nevertheless, there’s little worth with the West Coast Convention workforce, so it’s most likely finest to wager elsewhere right here or think about betting Gonzaga to win the entire match at +200 if you happen to like them sufficient to achieve the ultimate 4.

Michigan could also be the perfect wager of the opposite No. 1 seeds. They’ve the longest odds, however there’s some upset potential with the two seed of their area, Alabama, having to face Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels and three-seed Texas attending to face both Michigan State, UCLA, or BYU early. For that motive, Michigan looks like a good wager, although they might be examined early within the Spherical of 32 in opposition to the winner of St. Bonaventure vs. LSU.

Of the No. 2 seeds, Iowa is essentially the most interesting. They’ve Roberto Garza, a Wood Award candidate, and might be the workforce to beat within the West area if Gonzaga stumbles. The solely 2 to keep away from would probably be Alabama, as there’s some upset potential with them early. They’re a superb workforce, however the path is simply too harmful to take an opportunity on them at this stage.

NCAA Tournament winners finest bets: High seeds

Gonzaga +200

Michigan +800

Iowa +1700

Oklahoma State +3500

We don’t must rehash why Gonzaga, Michigan, and Iowa are strong bets right here. If you happen to’re keen to wager them as potential Remaining 4 candidates, you ought to be keen to be on them as potential winners. Having three choices clustered on one facet of the bracket might not be splendid, however all of them have an opportunity to win.

In the meantime, Oklahoma State is a pleasant sleeper. They’re in Illinois’ draw and must get by way of the Preventing Illini and the Houston Cougars to make noise, however they’ve the potential No. 1 choose within the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham, at their disposal. If he can get and keep sizzling, the sky is the restrict for the Cowboys.

NCAA Tournament winners finest bets: Sleepers

LSU +10000

UNC +10000

Syracuse +15000

If you wish to get a little bit loopy, these three groups all have some upside. LSU ranks fifth in offensive effectivity, per the KenPom rankings, and so they practically gained the SEC Tournament title over Alabama. They’re approach underseeded as a No. 8 seed. If their offense will get sizzling, look out.

UNC is one other 8 seed to think about. They’re coached by Roy Williams who’s 15-0 within the first spherical of the NCAA Tournament with UNC. We’ve seen decrease-seeded groups with good teaching go on late match runs, and if UNC can get by Wisconsin and Baylor of their first two video games, they are going to have a shot to go on a deeper-than-anticipated match run.

The final two occasions that Syracuse has been a double-digit seed, they’ve gone to the Remaining 4 and Candy 16. Not too shabby. Jim Boeheim might spark his workforce and provides them an opportunity to go on one other surprising deep run after they snuck into the match. They might be value a roll of the cube at that value.

And if you happen to’re cautious of taking an opportunity on any of those groups to win the match, at the least think about them as worth choices to make the Remaining 4 or Candy 16 (if the latter turns into out there). These props pay out effectively too, as you may see through the desk beneath.