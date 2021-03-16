

Sky Sports activities Cricket pundit Michael Holding says that institutionalised racism should finish for the great of humanity

Michael Holding has received the Royal Television Society Award for Sports activities Presenter, Commentator or Pundit and Sky Cricket one of the best Sport Programme award.

For each Holding and Sky Cricket, it’s the second award in per week having picked up the Best Pundit and Television/Digital Live Event Coverage prizes on the Sports activities Journalism Affiliation Awards on Monday.

The RTS stated that Holding “captured the temper of the occasion completely, bringing a private perspective to bear on a second of big significance” when speaking about Black Lives Matter within the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in Might 2020.

Holding and fellow commentators Ebony Rainford-Brent, Nasser Hussain and Ian Ward coated the topic in a video and stay broadcast forward of the primary Take a look at match between England and West Indies within the weeks following Floyd’s demise.

The RTS judges described the published as “a exceptional piece of tv – editorially excellent and technically distinctive”.

The Sports activities Presenter, Commentator or Pundit award goes to @SkySports’ England v West Indies commentator Michael Holding, who “captured the temper of the occasion completely, bringing a private perspective to bear on a second of big significance” – congratulations! #RTSAwards pic.twitter.com/RNJhjVp6V3 — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) March 16, 2021

Sky Sports activities Managing Director Rob Webster stated: “It’s a very proud night time for all of us at Sky Sports activities to win two RTS Programme Awards.

“It has been a difficult yr. This time final yr we misplaced stay sport because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and our manufacturing groups reacted to make sure our prospects nonetheless loved our award-profitable content material. Since stay sport returned to our channels final summer time, our groups have delivered wonderful protection underneath a tricky backdrop of bio-safe bubbles and social distancing measures. These awards are a tribute to their exhausting work and greatest efforts.

“I might additionally prefer to pay a particular tribute to Michael Holding who has been ever-current in our cricket protection over time. Final yr, alongside Ebony Rainford-Brent and Nasser Hussain, he spoke passionately about racism in society as he reacted to the demise of George Floyd within the USA. It was a second that touched us all. Sky has been on the forefront of discussions round racism, range and gender equality and it’s one thing we’ll at all times stay very keen about.”

Sky Sports activities Director of Cricket Bryan Henderson added: “I’m so pleased with the staff that delivered this and naturally particularly Mikey and Ebony.

“What began as an emotional staff assembly discussing a troublesome topic was a exceptional day. I hope the voice of Sky Cricket has helped in some very small strategy to make the world a fairer place.”

One other programme tackling the difficulty of racism received the Single Documentary award, with BBC One’s “Anton Ferdinand: Soccer, Racism and Me”.

Sky Arts was additionally a winner for Sky, claiming the Greatest Stay Occasion award for The Third Day, described by the RTS as, “an astonishing feat, hovering in each its ambition and first-class execution”.