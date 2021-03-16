NCAA Tournament First Round: (4) Oklahoma State (20-8) vs (13) Liberty (23-5) prediction and school basketball recreation preview.

Oklahoma State vs Liberty Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 6:25 pm ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TBS

Oklahoma State vs Liberty Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

The Flames have been incredible during the last two months, successful their final 12 video games together with the Atlantic Solar common season and match titles.

They’re going to bomb away from three, after which to it once more, after which once more. They’re twelfth within the nation in three level makes an attempt they usually’re hitting them at a 30% clip – probably the greatest within the nation.

Mix that with a suffocating protection that forces a ton of takeaways and generates a slew of simple transition factors, and that is one harmful crew that’s going to maintain coming.

Nonetheless …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Oklahoma State was one of the best within the Massive 12 at guarding the three.

That’s to not say it may well’t get hit by groups cranking it up from the surface – Oklahoma definitely had no issues doing that – however in a comp kind of means, Oral Roberts was capable of make 16 threes and stored up with the Cowboys again in December, and misplaced.

Oklahoma State can get the D out on the three, and it may well rebound. It was the Massive 12’s finest crew on the boards, its protection was nice at forcing errors, and it’s nasty on the within.

For all the nice issues Liberty does, it’s solely okay on the boards – not less than in opposition to a crew like OSU that may get nasty on the glass – and it doesn’t pressure loads of turnovers.

What’s Going To Occur

Liberty misplaced shut video games to TCU and Missouri, and it was rolled by Purdue, nevertheless it beat Mississippi State and South Carolina. If the threes are falling, it has an opportunity.

Right here’s the issue, although.

Liberty is incredible on the free throw line, nevertheless it doesn’t get there. It shoots a lot from the surface that it doesn’t pressure a slew of fouls and pictures. Fouls are a difficulty for the Cowboys, however that shouldn’t be an issue on this.

The Flames will give OSU all it may well deal with, however they don’t have Cade Cunningham, and the opposite facet does.

Oklahoma State vs Liberty Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 74, Liberty 69

Line: Oklahoma State -7.5, rpm: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Should See Ranking: 3

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

