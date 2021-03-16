Priyanka Chopra Jonas Response Of Sam Heughan’s SAS: Red Discover Tweet Replace — March 12, British motion thriller movie directed by Magnus Martens, SAS: Red Discover was launched within the UK by Sky Cinema. Its actor Sam Heughan has tweeted an replace about its launch within the USA, Canada, UK, and Eire, and the actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas replied again and mentioned, ” Woo, Can’t wait to look at.“

Giving an replace of his newest movie, the actor Sam Heughan took everybody on Twitter, shared a brief video submit and updates, ” In USA, Canada, UK or Eire? Then, take the shot! Collision image #sasrednotice now enjoying on @AppleTV @NOW @redbox @skytv.“

On replying, actress Priyanka chopra tweeted, ” Woo! (Clap Emoji) Can’t wait to look at @SamHeugan!”

SAS: Red Discover movie has starring Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Hannah John-Kamen, Andy Serkis, Tom Wilkinson, Tom Hopper, and Noel Clarke within the lead roles, primarily based on the novel of the identical title by Andy McNab.

The movie is about an ex-Particular Forces soldier, who comes face-to-face with a military of mercenaries who’re desiring to blow up the Channel Tunnel.

Curiously, Andy Serkis, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hopper, Jing Lusi, Douglas Reith, Noel Clarke, Ray Panthaki, Richard McCabe and Anne Reid had been introduced as remaining within the solid.

Helmed by Magnus Martens, SAS: Red Discover film was launched in the UK on Friday, 12 March 2021, by Sky Cinema and is now out there to look at on Apple TV, Redbox, Sky TV. Vertical Leisure and Redbox Leisure acquired USA distribution rights to the movie and scheduled for a Tuesday, March 16, 2021 launch.

