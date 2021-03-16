The Germany worldwide has struggled with the Blues this season however the coach was in no temper to handle rumours surrounding his future

Thomas Tuchel has laughed off hypothesis surrounding Timo Werner’s future at Chelsea, urging reporters to “learn a guide” as a substitute of switch rumours.

Werner is enduring a tough first season at Chelsea following his transfer from RB Leipzig final summer time.

The Germany worldwide has scored only one Premier League purpose in 2021 and has not discovered the online within the Champions League since a gaggle stage match in opposition to Rennes in early November.

What has been mentioned?

Werner’s struggles have given rise to stories that he’s sad at Stamford Bridge and Tuchel was requested at a press convention if the 25-12 months-outdated desires to return to Germany.

“Cease studying, cease studying, what do you learn? Learn a guide,” the German coach replied when requested about stories of Werner’s unhappiness.

“There is no such thing as a guide about Timo Werner. So learn a guide.”

What else did Tuchel say about Werner?

Regardless of having been left on the bench twice within the final month and being told off by his coach during the 2-0 win against Everton, Tuchel mentioned Werner must be blissful along with his current kind for Chelsea.

“For Timo, I feel he has no motive now to be annoyed as a result of he had a tremendous match in opposition to Liverpool, perhaps his greatest match since I arrived,” he added.

“Then he had a great match in opposition to Everton, with a number of possibilities to attain, which he usually is medical sufficient and powerful sufficient. He didn’t rating. Okay, this sticks in a scenario like this. This could have an effect on his self-worth, in fact, however what does it assist?

“The clear recommendation from us is don’t concentrate on the consequence, concentrate on the method, get your resolution-making proper, get your approach proper, make good selections, for the choice take the appropriate approach and the ball will do the remaining.

“There’s merely no time to mirror on what will be in summer time or subsequent 12 months. In the meanwhile I don’t see why he must be annoyed. We gave him a bit of little bit of time to breathe in opposition to Leeds. It was arduous for him to come back on, so he was not an excessive amount of concerned within the final 20 minutes as a result of it was not our greatest sport, however proper now I don’t see why he must be too annoyed.”

What subsequent for Chelsea?

Chelsea face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday within the second leg of their Champions League final-16 tie. The Blues have a 1-0 lead after the primary match in opposition to Diego Simeone’s workforce.

On Sunday they may flip their consideration to the FA Cup as they tackle Sheffield United within the quarter-finals.

