Karim Benzema scored in a fifth successive recreation as Real Madrid secured their place within the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Atalanta (agg 4-1).

The La Liga facet had been 1-0 up from the primary leg and, after the Italians missed a few early possibilities, Benzema fired them forward on the evening within the thirty fourth minute.

A penalty from captain Sergio Ramos on the hour all however ended the tie, with Luis Muriel clipping in a tremendous free-kick to drag a aim again for Atalanta earlier than substitute Marco Asensio wrapped issues up late on.

With Casemiro suspended, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos got here again into the Real Madrid facet, as Isco dropped to the bench.

Atalanta had an important probability to stage the tie, however Robin Gosens didn’t make sufficient contact with Muriel’s cross from the left and will solely knock the ball straight at Thibaut Courtois.

Picture:

Sergio Ramos scored from the penalty spot for Real Madrid



Defender Berat Djimsiti fired over from a nook and the Italians have been made to pay as Real Madrid began to take management.

It took a tremendous block from Djimsiti to disclaim Vinicius Junior after a intelligent change with Benzema within the penalty space to stop the opening aim which finally arrived within the thirty fourth minute.

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello made a hash of his clearance, which fell to Modric and the Croatian chased the ball down earlier than slicing a cross again for Benzema to fireside the Spaniards in entrance.

Los Blancos nearly doubled their lead early within the second half following a tremendous run from Vinicius however, after powering into the penalty space, the Brazilian stabbed extensive from six yards.

Picture:

Marco Asensio scored Real Madrid’s third aim



As the hour mark approached, Real Madrid have been awarded a penalty. Once more, Vinicius was the instigator after he took possession from Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi and charged forwards earlier than being tripped by Rafael Toloi.

Though contact seemed to have been simply outdoors the world, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie pointed to the spot and captain Sergio Ramos powered in a penalty previous the diving Sportiello.

Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata lastly referred to as Courtois into motion within the 67th minute, earlier than on the different finish Benzema’s header was saved after which the Frenchman nodded the rebound towards the publish.

With seven minutes left, Muriel clipped a properly-labored 25-yard free-kick up over the wall into the highest nook as a number of Atalanta gamers peeled away.

Real Madrid, although, quickly restored their two-aim cushion when substitute Marco Asensio drilled the ball into the underside nook after being picked out by Lucas Vazquez.

Go for stats

Picture:

Sergio Ramos transformed from the spot



Real Madrid have progressed to their thirty sixth quarter-closing within the European Cup/UEFA Champions League – no less than six extra instances than some other facet (Bayern Munich – 30).

Real Madrid supervisor Zinedine Zidane has now received 30 matches within the UEFA Champions League in 49 matches in cost – solely Josef Heynckes (42) and Pep Guardiola (48) received their thirtieth recreation in a fewer variety of matches than the Frenchman.

Solely Barcelona (28 wins v English groups) have overwhelmed sides from a specific nation extra typically within the UEFA Champions League than Real Madrid towards Italian opposition, with this their twenty sixth victory towards mentioned groups.

Karim Benzema (21) has scored no less than 15 extra targets than some other Real Madrid participant in all competitions this season (Casemiro, 6), along with his opener his seventieth UEFA Champions League aim – the fifth most of any participant within the competitors.

What’s subsequent?

The Champions League quarter-closing and semi-closing draw will happen from 11am UK time on Friday, March 19. It is possible for you to to observe each attracts with Sky Sports activities.

Real Madrid are again in La Liga motion on Saturday after they journey to Celta Vigo. Atalanta journey to Verona on Sunday in Serie A.