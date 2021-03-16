Real Madrid cruised into the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday by knocking out Atalanta with a 3-1 win within the second leg (4-1 on mixture), capitalizing on all of their errors to turn out to be the primary Spanish group within the final eight. A primary-half purpose from Karim Benzema, and a second-half penalty kick from Sergio Ramos had been greater than sufficient to see Los Blancos by way of.

However how did all the gamers carry out? Listed here are our scores for the match:

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois

A spectator for a lot of the match. He by no means actually was examined for the primary hour except for an early probability. Needed to step up a bit within the second half and was fantastically crushed by a free kick from Luis Muriel.

Score: 6

Ferland mendy

A bit reckless in protection within the first half. Ought to have had an help within the second half to Vinicius Junior. Received ahead nicely, wanting stronger there than when defending.

Score: 6

Sergio Ramos

A relaxing presence on the again that knew the place to be always. Took his penalty kick brilliantly and was robust within the air.

Score: 7.5

Raphael varane

Assured and chic on the ball for a lot of the sport, however at occasions when possession went again to Atalanta, he was out of place. Efficient sufficient.

Score: 6.5

Nacho

Actually tackled nicely, gained nearly all of his duels and stored his form. By no means actually took pointless dangers. Strong as may be.

Score: 6

Federico Valverde

Did somewhat little bit of the whole lot, as standard. Received vertical and horizontal nicely with swift touches to get the ball into area. Didn’t blow anyone away, however he didn’t must.

Score: 6

Luka Modric

Unselfish in feeding Benzema for a easy end within the first half, and he will get credit score for studying the goalkeeper’s go to get that present of a purpose going. Was additionally surprisingly robust defensively.

Score: 8

Toni Kroos

Positioned himself nicely defensively, his passing was almost good, and he actually did nicely to get into area to obtain the ball. Not flashy.

Score: 6

Vinicius Jr.

Had some respectable moments down the left, together with an unimaginable run within the second half the place he ought to have scored, blowing an opportunity from shut after some magical footwork. Did win a penalty although.

Score: 6.5

Lucas Vazquez

Confirmed some aptitude on the fitting that stored Atalanta on their heels, however he was by no means a constant issue. His passing was additionally approach off.

Score: 5

Karim Benzema

Took his finest probability with pure class to set the tone 34 minutes in and possibly ought to have had one other. Got here up massive by being in the fitting spot so usually. Hit the put up in second half.

Score: 8

Eder Militao

Got here on for Ramos to spice up the protection and see out the outcome, doing simply that.

Score: 6

Marco Asensio

Got here off the bench and put the sport away late with a high-quality end within the field. An impression sub.

Score: 7

Zinedine Zidane

Lucky to have Benzema and Ramos wholesome, however he deserves credit score for placing Modric the place Casemiro often performs. Valverde or Kroos appeared like extra doubtless choices, however Modric did it nicely and was excellent. Nonetheless really feel unlikely to contend for the title, however this will get them within the dialog for now. Additionally spectacular to not concede one to Atalanta till the very finish.

Score: 8

Atalanta

Marco Sportiello

A uncommon Italian in Atalanta’s ranks, he made a obvious error to present Real their first purpose and though he tried to atone with a save to disclaim Benzema within the second half, the harm had already been carried out.

Score: 4

Rafael Toloi

Not the most effective evening for the Brazil-born skipper as he fouled Vinicius for the penalty by way of VAR, was booked after which was swiftly substituted.

Score: 4

Christian romero

On mortgage from Juventus, the Argentine had a strong sufficient outing and can’t be held accountable for Sportiello and Toloi’s errors.

Score: 6

Berat Djimsiti

Like Romero, he doesn’t deserve a lot of the blame for the poor defensive efforts of his teammates and he ended the evening in credit score in contrast with those that instantly contributed in the direction of Atalanta’s downfall.

Score: 6

Joakim Maehle

Pushed additional ahead than standard, the Dane continues to be getting used to his new squad and teammates after arriving in January however fared nicely sufficient.

Score: 6

Marten De Roon

With out his standard companion Remo Freuler, he was not at his finest however nonetheless contributed on a irritating night.

Score: 6

Matteo Pessina

Concerned till he was changed by Caldara, however the 23-12 months-previous Italian finally was unable to impose himself.

Score: 6

Robin Gosens

Not the wing again’s finest night as he missed a superb early probability, picked up and harm and was change by Ilicic within the second half.

Score: 4

Ruslan Malinovskyi

Like lots of his teammates, pissed off by an lack of ability to do extra going ahead till it was too late to avoid wasting the tie.

Score: 6

Mario Pasalic

Included primarily based on his displaying over the weekend however changed by Zapata for the second half as Atalanta hunted an equalizer.

Score: 5

Luis Muriel

Scored with a late free-kick and was arguably the guests’ hardest employee with three makes an attempt on purpose over the 90 minutes.

Score: 7

Tobacco Zapata

Got here on for Pasalic at first of the second half and helped to pose extra of a menace however it was in finally of no use.

Score: 5

Josip Ilicic

Added creativity in Gosens’ place and arguably wanted to be on from the begin to assist deliver a couple of purpose.

Score: 6

Jose Luis Palomino

Firmed up the protection in Toloi’s place and added a set piece menace going ahead.

Score: N/A

Mattia Caldara

Was given a couple of minutes in Pessina’s place on the finish and slotted in at proper-again however there was little else he might do from there.

Score: N/A

Alexei Miranchuk

Changed Muriel after his purpose and Real killed it with their third virtually instantly.

Score: N/A

Gian Piero Gasperini

Set his group as much as create early openings and arguably might need pulled one thing off with out particular person errors.

Score: 6