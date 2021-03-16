Rui Patricio: Wolves keeper's head injury 'not as severe as first feared'

Wolves are assured the pinnacle damage Rui Patricio suffered in opposition to Liverpool will not be as extreme as was first feared, and he didn’t require hospital therapy after the sport.

The Portuguese goalkeeper is now recovering at dwelling after a distressing collision in Monday evening’s match the place Patricio was by accident struck within the head by Wolves captain Conor Coady’s knee as they tried to cease Mohamed Salah scoring. The Egyptian’s objective was dominated out for offside.

Highlights from Liverpool's win in opposition to Wolves within the Premier League.



Sky Sports activities Information has now been instructed Patricio was recovering effectively contained in the stadium after the sport and he was chatty and relaxed when he left.

He was pushed dwelling by a physio, however didn’t require any therapy in hospital and will likely be carefully monitored and reviewed as we speak because the membership strictly follows all put up-concussion protocols.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo confirms that goalkeeper Rui Patricio is aware after a conflict with group-mate Conor Coady within the defeat to Liverpool.



Talking instantly after final evening’s recreation, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo stated: “He’s OK, he’s aware, completely aware, he remembers what occurred, he’s conscious, so the physician tells me he’s OK.

“All these conditions when there’s a concussion within the head will get all of us fearful, however he’s OK, so he’s going to get better so every thing’s OK.”

Due to the worldwide break, Wolves don’t play once more till Monday April 5.

The Early Kick Off panel focus on whether or not officers delaying elevating their flag for offside results in an pointless threat of damage for gamers, after Rui Patricio was pressured off following a collision with Conor Coady on Monday Night time Soccer.



Patricio damage ‘uncommon and unlucky’

Talking on The Soccer Present, former referee Dermot Gallagher stated the ruling put in place for assistant referees to permit tight offside calls to be judged by VAR is “what folks wished”, and the damage suffered by Patricio was a uncommon and unlucky consequence.

The assistant referee allowed play to proceed – with replays later displaying Salah to be narrowly in an offside place – and Coady subsequently collided with the Wolves goalkeeper as play progressed.

“We noticed incidents had been objectives had been disallowed for very tight offsides,” Gallagher stated. “It was felt that in that state of affairs, with the human eye it was so tough to make that judgement at velocity so it was stated let it play out now we’ve received VAR and subsequently you may have an final result.

“If the assistant flags immediately final evening, Salah scores after which it exhibits he’s simply onside – objective can’t be given.

“By letting it play out, if he’s simply onside – objective may be given. So you will have a much better final result.

“What occurred final evening was only a very unlucky consequence of that a part of the regulation. It doesn’t occur fairly often, and that’s why we’re speaking about it, as a result of it’s such an uncommon prevalence.

“But it surely didn’t occur as a result of the assistant delayed his flag. It simply occurred as a result of Conor Coady occurred to get into that place.”