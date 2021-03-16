The 2021 NCAA Tournament field has been set, giving us loads of fascinating first-spherical matchups reminiscent of 5-seed Colorado vs. 12-seed Georgetown and eight-seed North Carolina vs. 9-seed Wisconsin.

However maybe no first-spherical matchup is extra peculiar than the 10-7 matchup between Clemson and Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (-1) opened as the one 10-seed to be favored of their respective matchup, although each they and the Tigers have points the opposite group can capitalize on within the first spherical. Neither group impressed a lot confidence heading into March Madness, which makes their assembly all of the extra fascinating.

Clemson (16-7, 10-6 ACC) has a greater report than Rutgers (15-11, 10-10 Huge Ten); however it’s necessary to notice the Tigers play in what’s thought-about a mediocre ACC whereas the Scarlet Knights report is probably going skewed by the problem of the Huge Ten, which is the clear top conference in basketball this season.

With that, right here’s every little thing you could know in regards to the matchup between Clemson and Rutgers, together with rankings, key gamers, season breakdowns and extra:

When is Rutgers vs. Clemson?

Rutgers-Clemson is scheduled because the seventeenth general sport to be performed on March Madness, together with First 4 video games. Beneath are the main points of their sport, together with time, TV and venue.

Date: Friday, March 19

Friday, March 19 Time: 9:20 pm ET

9:20 pm ET TV: TBS

TBS Enviornment: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Rutgers (15-11, 10-10 Huge Ten)

Rutgers is in a curious place, historical past-clever. That is the Scarlet Knights’ first time dancing in 30 seasons, after they suffered a primary-spherical loss to Arizona State within the 1991 NCAA Event. So, there’s no telling how Steve Pikiell’s group will profit from their alternative. Regardless, the Scarlet Knights are squarely the place Sporting Information predicted them to land heading into the NCAA Event.

Like Clemson, this group loved little bit of its success within the early a part of the season, beginning with a 6-0 report that included a 91-88 win No. 3 general seed Illinois. The Scarlet Knights didn’t safe one other ranked win (dropping seven video games, so as, to Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan and Illinois).

Even so, Rutgers did take pleasure in a number of notable wins over the season, together with eventual 11-seed Syracuse, 10-seed Maryland, 4-seed Purdue and First 4 group Michigan State.

NET rating: 38

38 KenPom rating: 34

34 Quad 1 report: 4-9

4-9 Quad 2 report: 6-2

6-2 Quad 3 report: 3-0

3-0 Quad 4 report: 2-0

2-0 Offensive effectivity rating: seventy fifth

seventy fifth Defensive effectivity: 18th

Key gamers

Ron Harper (6-6, 245-pound junior guard)

15.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.6 apg

Jacob Younger (6-6, 185-pound senior guard)

14.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 3.5 apg

Geo Baker (6-4, 195-pound senior guard)

10.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg

Montez Mathis (6-4, 210-pound junior guard)

8.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.8 apg

Myles Johnson (6-11, 255-pound junior ahead)

8.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 0.8 apg

Clemson (16-7, 10-6 ACC)

The Tigers could also be a tad overseeded at No. 7, based mostly on Sporting Information’ ultimate discipline of 68 predictions; Invoice Bender (*7*).

That mentioned, they loved appreciable success and seemed to make a run at a a lot increased seed earlier than struggling some setbacks round mid-January. The Tigers opened their season at 9-2, having fun with wins over 2-seed Alabama (64-56), 4-seed Purdue (81-70) and 4-seed Florida State (77-67). They completed with six losses of their final 13 video games, which included a 63-50 win over 8-seed UNC but in addition a dismal loss to Miami within the ACC Event.

NET rating: 41

41 KenPom rating: 42

42 Quad 1 report: 3-6

3-6 Quad 2 report: 7-0

7-0 Quad 3 report : 5-1

: 5-1 Quad 4 report: 1-0

1-0 Offensive effectivity rating: 99th

99th Defensive effectivity: twentieth

Key gamers

Aamir Simms (6-9, 245-pound senior ahead)

13.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.7 apg, 54.3 discipline aim share, 40.7 3-level share

Al-Amir Dawes (6-2, 180-pound sophomore guard)

9.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 42.4 discipline aim share, 38.7 3-level share

Nick Honor (5-10 sophomore guard)

8.4 ppg, 2.3 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.3 rpg, 40.5 discipline aim share, 38.5 3-level share

Hunter Tyson (6-8, 215-pound junior ahead)

7.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 47.3 discipline aim share, 41.7 3-level share

Clyde Trapp (6-4, 203-pound senior guard)

7.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.6 apg, 40.3 discipline aim share, 34.5 3-level share

Rutgers vs. Clemson breakdown

Rutgers-Clemson may very well be a low-scaring affair: Each groups rank no higher than seventy fifth in offensive effectivity, whereas every ranks within the high 20 nationally in defensive effectivity.

The Tigers specifically have just one participant in Aamir Simms to common greater than 10 factors per sport. He’s additionally the one participant within the ACC to steer his group in factors per sport (13.3), rebounds per sport (6.2) and assists per sport (2.7), a feat he completed for a second consecutive yr in 2021. Rutgers may attempt to pit 6-11 Myles Johnson (8.3 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 0.8 apg) in opposition to Simms to maintain him from dominating within the publish, however the latter is an environment friendly shooter from everywhere in the courtroom.

The Scarlet Knights have appreciable senior management on their group, together with three gamers who common greater than 10 factors per sport: Ron Harper, Jacob Younger and Geo Baker, whom Mike DeCourcy tabbed as a player to watch in the Midwest Region. The perfect of these gamers, nonetheless, is Harper. The 6-6 junior guard leads the group with 15.4 factors per sport and ranks second on the group in 5.9 rebounds per sport.

Clemson can get sizzling from 3-level land and play good protection, however might want to preserve that in opposition to a extra battle-examined Scarlet Knights group. In any other case, you possibly can see a 10 seed beat a 7 seed for the twelfth straight event.

Historical past of 10 vs. 7 matchups in NCAA Event

Followers who wish to depend on historical past can take a look at the general report between 10 and 7 seeds within the NCAA Event. Total, the 7 seeds have an 85-55 benefit for the reason that bracket expanded to 64 groups in 1985. That may look like motive to choose the Tigers (assuming you aren’t really analyzing the matchup), however which means there’s a roughly 40 % likelihood the Scarlet Knights win the matchup.

There’s additionally current historical past to contemplate: A 10 seed has gained its opening-spherical sport in each event since 2008, when Stephen Curry led Davidson to an unbelievable March Madness run. Twenty 10 seeds have gained their respective opening-spherical sport from 2008-19, together with three every in 2019, 2010 and 2009. Curiously, Clemson has been crushed twice in that span.

Beneath is a breakdown of the wins 10 seeds have loved over 7 seeds the final 10 tournaments: