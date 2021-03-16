Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu is a family identify within the Telugu-speaking states in India. The singing actuality present is taken into account one of many foremost actuality exhibits within the nation that formed the careers of quite a few proficient singers of the Telugu language. The thirteenth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is all set for the grand finale this month. Not solely are the followers thrilled, they’re additionally thrilled to see which of the contestants be topped the winner.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu Season 13: Identify of the winner and grand closing

On the time of writing, the identify of the winner of the thirteenth season shouldn’t be but recognized. Looks as if the thirteenth season options fairly a couple of proficient singers. Now that the sport is sort of over, remembering the journey offers a sense of nostalgia. The names of the present’s finalists are Pawan Kalyan, Chaitanya, Pragya Nayani, Bharat Raj. On the time of writing, the voting traces are already open. Now it’s as much as the followers to vote for his or her favourite contestants earlier than March 21, 2021.

The season 13 grand finale will air on March 21, 2021. Plus, followers are in for a deal with because the extremely anticipated season 13 showdown can even function performances by the judges. Zee5 has reportedly develop into the official web site to broadcast the shoe online.

The present’s creators have additionally revealed {that a} celebrated movie star might be seen as a visitor on the present.

Contemplating that the winner of the present has not but been decided. Nonetheless, the winner will obtain a playback singing deal and a hefty prize for successful the competitors.