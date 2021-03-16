Srinidhi Shetty special song in Prabhas Salaar

Srinidhi Shetty is well-known face for the film lovers as she was seen sharing the display screen house with Rocking star Yash in blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1 beneath the course of Prashanth Neel, who has given us blockbusters like Ugramm. At the moment Prashanth Neel is working with Prabhas for a movie Salaar, which is progressing on the brisk tempo. Now in accordance with the newest replace, Srinidhi Shetty has been roped in upcoming movie Salaar and she or he can be seen shaking a leg with Prabhas.

In Salaar, Prabhas can be seen romancing with Krack girl Shruti Haasan, which is produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Movies. The sources near the makers, revealed that the special song can be shot in a specifically erected set.

The makers have approached the actress Srinidhi Shetty for the song and she or he made it clear that she was desperate to work with Prabhas. Whereas Srinidhi Shetty is alleged to have favored the idea of the special song supplied for Prashanth Neel’ directorial enterprise, her approval or rejection stays to be seen.

Ravi Basrur is on the board to render the tune whereas Bhuvan Gowda can be dealing with the cinematography.

On the otherside, Prabhas is working with Pooja Hegde in romantic drama Radhe Shyam.