St. Louis Blues Face More Questions After Craig Berube's Answers

In St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube’s postgame press convention following a 5-1 divisional loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, a couple of testy feedback about his staff’s lack of efficiency left many Blues followers scratching their heads.

“We don’t have sufficient guys pulling on the identical rope,” Berube mentioned during the Blues postgame Zoom meeting with reporters. “And we’d like all people within the lineup to do the proper issues and pull on the identical rope. However proper now, we don’t.”

“We’d like guys to do their job once they’re on the ice, and proper now we don’t have all people doing the job. While you don’t have guys doing their job, you get scored on,” mentioned Berube, a 2019 finalist for the Jack Adams Coach of the Year Award.

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube shouts from the bench. (AP Photograph/Charles Krupa)

Requested through the press scrum if his feedback have been directed on the veterans or the youthful gamers, Berube was fast and terse in his reply.

“It doesn’t matter who it’s,” he snapped, asserting within the press convention not sufficient gamers have been sticking to the ready recreation plan.

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube and common supervisor Doug Armstrong (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Put up-Dispatch by way of AP)

So, left to surprise, followers have their very own listing of canines Berube could also be referencing. Candidates would possibly embrace an underperforming protection, spotty scoring from their go-to stars, or the Blues’ lack of ability to shut out video games. The protection has been porous, permitting 92 targets-in opposition to. That provides the Blues a disappointing rating of twenty fourth out of all 31 NHL groups in targets in opposition to this season.

Blues’ Chilly Stretches Placing Berube On Sizzling Seat

If Berube is feeling the warmth from followers, all indicators need to level to the Blues’ abysmal 4-7-3 report at Enterprise Middle. The staff has been practically flawless in street video games, nevertheless it has been a unique story on dwelling ice. They’ve had a tough time scoring targets at dwelling, Berube mentioned following the 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on March 14.

“It’s just a little robust for all of us,” captain Ryan O’Reilly told BluesTV of the staff’s dwelling futility. “We wish to make this constructing a really tough place to play in, and we simply don’t appear to know the way.”

What’s the repair?

St. Louis Blues middle Ryan O’Reilly celebrates with David Perron (AP Photograph/Scott Kane)

“We get different guys again who’re injured, who wish to play,” Berube said in the March 14 postgame press meeting. “Do your job. I imply, there’s a sure approach we play – it’s important to play good protection, it’s important to be robust on partitions. We have been weak on partitions, turned the puck over, and so they get two targets that approach tonight.”

“It’s unacceptable,” he barked.

Berube has a .649 successful proportion as coach of the Blues, and by all accounts, he has earned the respect of gamers and followers along with his no-nonsense method to managing the bench.

St. Louis Blues’ head coach Craig Berube reacts on the bench. (AP Photograph/Josie Lepe)

He’s 94-47-21 and received the Stanley Cup for the primary time as a coach or participant with the Blues in 2019. In his earlier head teaching job in Philadelphia, Berube went 75-58-28 with a .553 successful proportion. This may be far under the Flyers’ followers and team executives’ expectations.

“Lack of Effort” a Drained Chorus for Blues

A well-known mantra coming from Berube’s workplace this season have been cries of “lack of effort,” and the staff being unwell-ready for the gauntlet that’s the Honda West Division. In January, Blues insider Lou Korac wrote “Effort, compete degree come into query for the Blues following 6-3 loss to the Kings.”

Requested after the loss how and why the Blues struggles haven’t been fastened, Berube was firm.

“You need to go ask the gamers,” he mentioned throughout that tense March 14 press occasion.

The 2-recreation set with Vegas was a pivotal collection as each groups sit midway by way of the season. The Blues led the primary recreation of the collection 3-1 within the third interval, solely to observe Vegas storm again to win it 5-4 in OT. The subsequent night time, they got here out flat and uninspired, and the Knights routed the Blues 5-1. Berube and others contend the sport was shut till the third interval when steel lapses led to fast-strike Vegas targets. That was what annoyed him, he advised the media by way of Zoom.

Vegas Golden Knights Proper Wing Mark Stone (Photograph by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Photographs)

The Blues gained an essential level even with the OT loss however bought nothing following that 5-1 beatdown. Proper-winger Mark Stone once more was the set off man for the Knights, scoring three targets within the collection – two at 5-on-5. Stone was to be a spotlight of Blues’ enforcers, because it was his hit in January that knocked veteran Tyler Bozak (higher physique) out of the lineup since Jan. 27. The veteran Bozak has been an essential participant within the Blues system. He was scheduled to return to the energetic roster in time for the March 18 recreation in opposition to the Kings, in keeping with Chris Pinkert of NHL.com

Not solely did Stone go away St. Louis unscathed, however he additionally had his approach with the Blues. He logged 16 and 18 minutes of ice time within the collection with a few spotlight-reel targets.

The California Highway Journey

In early March, the Blues launched into a West Coast street journey that introduced them to Anaheim, Los Angeles, and San Jose in consecutive collection. St. Louis was capable of keep among the many prime 4 groups within the West by choosing up some extent in six consecutive video games on that journey. They might lose the final two video games to the Sharks in additional time, nevertheless.

Nonetheless, Berube, and GM Doug Armstrong, have been happy with the result.

“Nice journey, it truly is,” Berube advised KSDK.com in St. Louis. “We bought factors in each recreation, which is excellent. I might’ve wish to have closed these final two video games out. We didn’t do it. We bought to dig down just a little bit extra and discover a method to shut these video games out.”

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 27: Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates his second interval objective in opposition to the Boston Bruins in Recreation One of many 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Remaining at TD Backyard on Might 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photograph by Adam Glanzman/Getty Photographs)

Whereas the damage-plagued Blues are merely attempting to remain afloat within the division, Berube had purpose to evangelise optimism. His star Vladimir Tarasenko was skating in follow, and he was medically cleared to hitch the energetic roster on March 12. His return was considerably tepid by No. 91’s requirements; nonetheless, he did contribute a objective and three assists within the Knights collection. In 2019’s Cup 12 months, Tarasenko was a clutch performer for Berube, scoring 11 targets in 26 Stanley Cup playoff video games that 12 months. He’s a 3-time NHL All-Star.

Berube wants Tarasenko to return to being the elite participant he’s been marketed. Quickly, the Blues will get some extra key reinforcements again within the lineup. Bozak is expected to rejoin the staff this week, and scorer Jaden Schwartz (higher physique) just isn’t far behind, Berube advised Pinkert who covers the Blues for NHL.com. With these two gamers, and the eventual return this season of ahead Robert Thomas (thumb) and defenseman Colton Parayko (higher physique), Berube ought to get higher sleep rhythms within the coming weeks. The Blues know they can’t snooze on upcoming divisional opponents Minnesota Wild, Vegas and Colorado Avalanche as they play out the rest of their common-season schedule.

The coach has additionally made some curious personnel choices not all followers perceive, and ones definitely not all have been on board with. Goalie Jordan Binnington, for instance, signed a six-12 months, $36 million contract the day the Vegas collection started. He performed within the collection opener in opposition to the Knights and helped the Blues get the additional time level. His contract was the discuss of the city, an uplifting word in a considerably dismal season of accidents and cutout followers. However within the subsequent recreation, Berube selected backup Ville Husso to be within the internet, whereas his Cup champion rode the pine. Blues followers on discuss radio have been up in arms, and even hockey “consultants” have been left dumbfounded by Berube’s resolution.

Berube’s Checkered Evaluations in Philadelphia

Berube the participant is remembered for his gritty, no-nonsense type. He performed a bruising, heavy recreation in his profession, and didn’t usually again down from a battle. He signed with the Flyers in March 1986 and had a 17-12 months NHL profession with them, the Washington Capitals, the Calgary Flames, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the New York Islanders. He logged 1,054 video games and amassed 3,149 penalty minutes to rank seventh of all-time. 4 instances in his profession, he completed among the many Prime 10 within the league in penalty minutes. In 1993-1994, he completed the season fifth within the NHL in video games performed with 84. He performed in 89 Stanley Cup Playoff video games in his profession and was minus-10 within the playoffs as a participant.

Regardless of incomes his place in Blues lore as the primary coach in Blues franchise historical past to win the Stanley Cup, Berube hasn’t at all times been the shiny new penny behind the bench. In truth, critics have been fairly harsh on him, calling him a head case. One deemed the younger coach as “incompetent” in his earlier teaching cease, wrote Flyers beat author Invoice Shoeninger in an April 2014 article for THW.

Craig Berube (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It’s been a rocky tenure for Berube, whose tenure (in Philadelphia) has been marred by questionable personnel resolution, and a poor relationship with (goalie) Steve Mason),” Shoeninger wrote.

He would solely final two seasons as head coach, going 75-58-28. He was an assistant coach to Peter Laviolette, and have become the Flyers’ head coach simply three video games into the 2013-14 season. Berube’s staff had a 3rd-place end within the Metropolitan Division that 12 months, however misplaced within the first spherical to the New York Rangers.

Craig Berube – Champion

In June 2016, he signed a deal to educate the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, which was the affiliate of the St. Louis Blues. Berube had spent the earlier two years serving as a scout for Workforce Canada.

There, he labored carefully with Blues common supervisor Doug Armstrong, who additionally labored with Workforce Canada. Armstrong provided the jobless Berube a chance to scout for the Blues.

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube, alongside along with his son Jake, carry the Stanley Cup throughout a go to to his dwelling city of Calahoo, Alta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

He jumped on the alternative. He needed to be a head coach, and he knew this was a step he needed to take, he advised NHL.com upon his hiring because the Wolves’ prime coach. On June 25, 2019, the Blues signed Berube to a three-year deal. Phrases of the contract weren’t disclosed.