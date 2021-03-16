Super Dancer is an Indian actuality present broadcast on Sony Leisure Tv and Sony Leisure Tv Asia. The present encourages youngsters who’re keen about dance. This present has accomplished a complete of three chapters to date, Chapter 4 might be launched quickly. Take a look at the total particulars right here!

Super Dancer is a complete bundle of leisure. The gifted youngsters from totally different locations compete towards one another. The winners of the earlier three chapters are Ditya Bhande, Bishal Sharma and Rupsa Batabyal. Now Super Dancer Chapter 4 is all set to launch, and the official date can be being introduced. It begins on March 27 and airs each Saturday and Sunday at 8pm.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 – Judges & Host

The present Super Dancer encourages the youngsters who’re keen about dance. The youngsters who auditioned are between 4 and 13 years previous. They don’t seem to be solely required to have 3Ds of dancing – need, self-discipline and dedication. They need to additionally have the option to be taught and adapt to all dance types.

This is a wonderful alternative for all youngsters who dream of turning into the way forward for dance. After the primary auditions and mega auditions, 12 Super Dancers are chosen to compete for the title of Super Dancer. The present can be accessible on the SonyLiv app. So to watch it anytime.

The present has 3 judges:

Shilpa Shetty

Anurag Basu

Geeta Kapoor

The present primarily has two hosts:

Paritosh Tripathi

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik left the present and is now hosted by Jay Bhanushali with Paritosh Tripathi.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 – Start Date

The Super Dancer Chapter 4 trailer has revealed the Super Dancer Chapter 4 launch date. The present will air each Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on Sony TV beginning March 27. You can even test it out on the official Sony Liv web site or app.