NCAA Tournament First Round: (5) Tennessee (18-8) vs (12) Oregon State (17-12) prediction and faculty basketball recreation preview.

Tennessee vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 4:30 pm ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TBS

Tennessee vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Beavers may need been rocked by Oregon in early March, however that was in over the past a number of weeks with a 6-1 run and a Pac-12 Championship to get into the enjoyable.

The scoring swap flipped on, with the workforce scoring extra persistently over the streak and doing a greater job from the sector, hitting 50% or higher three of the final 5 video games and attending to 45% or higher as a given, particularly as a result of the threes are popping.

After going 0-for-10 from three towards Cal, the Beavers have been unstoppable from the surface towards everybody besides in that large loss to Oregon. It’s a robust workforce from three, the protection was one of the best within the Pac-12 at guarding from the surface, and it’s a robust free throw capturing workforce within the clutch.

Why Tennessee Will Win

Will we get good Tennessee or dangerous Tennessee?

This workforce was approach, approach too inconsistent all through the season to imagine a giant run is coming, however when it’s on, it’s acquired the expertise and the upside to make some noise.

There aren’t a ton of turnovers, the protection forces a slew of errors, and the protection was No. 1 within the SEC in factors allowed per recreation. Groups are capturing below 40% towards the Vols on the 12 months with a great inside presence, numerous blocks, and burst and passing to capitalize on the takeaways.

What’s Going To Occur

Tennessee has large issues towards groups that may rebound effectively, and that’s not Oregon State.

The Beavers have the protection to make the Vols go chilly for lengthy stretches, however there are approach too many fouls, not sufficient takeaways, and there’s simply sufficient lacking to go chilly for a number of stretches.

Tennessee is a wee little bit of a momentum workforce. So long as it’s on early with a number of makes, it’ll get by.

Tennessee vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Tennessee 76, Oregon State 67

Line: Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Should See Ranking: 3

