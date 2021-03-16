The Family Man is the epitome of the Indian internet collection. The extremely anticipated second season of the hit thriller collection has but to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The Family Man’s second season was initially scheduled for February 2021; Nevertheless, the collection creators have revealed that the present will premiere someday in the summer time of 2021 on account of unprecedented manufacturing points.

The action-packed collection first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. Plus, the first season grew to become an immediate hit on account of its sturdy storyline and premise. Critics and audiences alike beloved the collection from the begin. Even now, The Family Man’s first season has a score of 8.5 out of 10 on IMbd.

The Family Man Season 2: release date

The creators initially deliberate to release the present on February 12, 2020. Earlier than the refined cancellation, the creators had already revealed the present’s promo poster, in addition to an attractive teaser. Sadly, the creators, in addition to the present’s producers, have revealed that the collection has been delayed and followers must wait till the summer time of 2021 to look at the present on streaming service.

The first season was dubbed into a number of languages ​​to permit the collection to achieve a large viewers. It seems that The Family Man was dubbed in Tamil, English, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. As well as, the dubbed model additionally gives subtitles on the streaming service.

The Family Man Season 2: Reason for the delay

The director duo DK and Raj took it to social media to report on the delay of the collection. Additionally they introduced that the second season shall be launched later in the summer time of 2021.

The sources revealed that the purpose for the delay in the second season’s release was on account of the controversy surrounding Tandav. Since the creators need the collection to have a secure run, they determined to release the second time months after the state of affairs acquired cool.