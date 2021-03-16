The 2007 World Cup was a tragic yr for Indian cricket followers. When India was eradicated from the league match of the World Cup. It was a memorable second for the neighboring nation Bangladesh. At the moment, he was thought-about a really weak group and he defeated India very simply. The Indian group was eradicated from the league stage after dropping to Bangladesh in the 2007 World Cup.

Simply earlier than that match, the Bangladeshi gamers acquired a foul information. One among his companions died in a road accident. though that world Cup He was not part of the group, however he was very younger in addition to being an necessary participant of the group. The identify of this Bangladeshi cricketer was Manzarul Islam.

The report was made for Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cricketer Manzarul Islam was killed whereas going on a motorcycle along with his buddy. This younger cricketer was very gifted and had performed 6 Checks and 25 ODIs for the nation. Not solely this, this cricketer had taken 127 wickets in solely 46 firstclass matches. This cricketer made a report for Bangladesh by taking wickets in his very first over. No Bangladeshi participant was ready to do that feat earlier than him.

Manzarul Islam on November 2003 England In his third ball in opposition to debut Michael von Had taken the wicket of Manjrul was solely 22 years outdated at the time of the accident and can be the youngest Take a look at participant to die. After his death, the Bangladeshi gamers paid tribute to him by defeating the Indian group in the World Cup.

Mashrafe Mortaza was good buddy

Bangladesh cricketer Manjrul Islam died in an accident a day earlier than the match in opposition to India. The day earlier than his death, he performed the match at Fatullah. The place he took 4 wickets. Manjrul was an excellent buddy of Mashrafe Murtaza. Listening to the information of his death, together with Murtaza, the remainder of the gamers had been additionally very unhappy. After this unhappy information, Mashrafe Mortaza additionally took 4 wickets of the Indian group. After this efficiency, India bought out of the event.