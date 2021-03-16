Thomas Tuchel insists Timo Werner has no trigger for frustration at Chelsea, dismissing claims the Blues striker might head again to Germany in the summertime.

Werner has struck two objectives in his final 26 Chelsea appearances, with the £53m recruit struggling together with his ending.

However Chelsea boss Tuchel has instructed the 25-yr-previous to cease worrying and “give attention to the method” of rediscovering his scoring contact.

When quizzed on whether or not there may be any reality in rumours that Werner is sad in west London, Tuchel replied: “Cease studying! Learn a e-book!

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says Werner has no motive to be annoyed



“There is no such thing as a e-book on Timo, so learn a e-book! For Timo, I believe he has no motive now to be annoyed as a result of he performed a tremendous match in opposition to Liverpool, perhaps his greatest match since I arrived.

“Then he had a very good match in opposition to Everton with quite a lot of probabilities to attain, which he usually is medical sufficient and robust sufficient.

“He didn’t rating, okay, in a state of affairs like this, this will have an effect on his self-confidence in fact, however what does it assist?

“The clear recommendation from us is don’t give attention to the end result, give attention to the method, get your resolution-making proper, get your approach proper, take good selections and the ball and the opponent’s goalkeeper will do the remaining.

“After which it’s both in or it’s a tremendous save.

Werner has scored two objectives in his final 26 Chelsea appearances



“He can enhance from there, however there may be merely no time to replicate on what’s going to occur in the summertime and subsequent yr. There’s no time.

“Within the second I don’t see why he must be annoyed. We gave him just a little time to breathe in opposition to Leeds.

“However proper now, I don’t see why he must be too annoyed.

“And truthfully, no one right here is blaming the strikers. This is a staff effort to assault and defend, however we count on our guys to create extra probabilities, to be extra decisive as a result of we count on the defenders to play on the very best stage and so we additionally count on that of our strikers.

“After which perhaps all of the stuff you learn will disappear.”















Highlights from Leeds' draw with Chelsea within the Premier League



Chelsea will host Atletico Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League final-16 second leg, holding a 1-0 benefit from the primary conflict.

Mason Mount and Jorginho will miss out by means of suspension, with Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham nonetheless not fairly able to return after damage.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been omitted from Spain’s newest squad, having slipped behind Edouard Mendy in Chelsea’s goalkeeping pecking order.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has made one Premier League look since Tuchel took over at Chelsea



Tuchel revealed his sympathy for Kepa, however conceded the previous Bilbao star can solely hold pushing onerous to interrupt again into Chelsea’s beginning XI.

“For him I’m fairly certain it’s a disappointment to not be chosen proper now,” stated Tuchel.

“That’s clear, however like I stated earlier than, he’s tremendous sturdy right here, he’s our participant and it doesn’t affect how we work with him, how we belief him and the way we carry on going.

“This can be private for him to be within the squad of Spain. Would it not be simpler if he performed regularly? Clearly, sure. But it surely’s not about this private goal, it’s about Chelsea.

Tuchel has urged Kepa to take care of his focus after being dropped by Spain



“And now we have stated it straight between our goalkeepers that Edou is the primary. So he’s a competitor for that and he simply needs to be prepared and I can simply say he’s precisely doing this.

“He’s 100 per cent dependable, a high man, high goalkeeping, high performances in coaching, along with Willy Caballero and that is excellent.

“Can we affect the choice of the Spanish nationwide coach? No, we can not.

“So all he can do is be centered and be prepared and that is what he’s doing and it’s why I’m pleased.”