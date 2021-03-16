The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal subject might be finalized by Wednesday evening. The ultimate two matches within the round of 16 are scheduled Wednesday and one other pair of groups will be part of PSG, Dortmund, Liverpool, Porto, Actual Madrid and Manchester Metropolis within the quarters. Bayern Munich and Chelsea are attempting to hold onto their first-leg leads Wednesday towards Lazio and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

All Champions League matches might be streaming on Paramount+. CBS Sports activities Community may even broadcast choose knockout stage video games, and the Might 29 ultimate will air on CBS.

UEFA Champions League At present will as soon as once more be hosted by Kate Abdo, together with analysts Jamie Carragher, Roberto Martinez and Micah Richards. Peter Schmeichel and Alex Scott will present evaluation in studio and on-website. CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports activities information community, will bookend CBS Sports activities’ UEFA Champions League protection with pre-match and publish-match reveals.

Craving much more protection of the world’s recreation? Hear beneath and subscribe to What a goal! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast the place we take you past the pitch and across the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and extra.

Right here’s the whole schedule, together with occasions and streaming information, for the 2021 Champions League knockout stage:

Round of 16

Wednesday, March 17

Leg 2: Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 4 pm ET (Paramount+)

Accomplished matches

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, March 9

Wednesday, March 10

Tuesday, March 16

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw

The draw figuring out the remainder of the knockout stage path for the quarterfinals and semifinal might be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 7 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and Paramount+.

Quarterfinals

The primary legs of the quarterfinal might be performed on Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7. The second legs might be performed on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.

Tuesday, April 6

Wednesday, April 7



Tuesday, April 13

Wednesday, April 14

Semifinals

The primary legs of the semifinal spherical might be performed on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. The second legs might be performed on Tuesday, Might 4 and Wednesday, Might 5.

Tuesday, April 27



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Wednesday, April 28



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Tuesday, Might 4

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Wednesday, Might 5



Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Ultimate

The UEFA Champions League ultimate might be performed on Saturday, Might 29 on the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and might be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will decide the designated “residence” group.