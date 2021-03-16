The Minnesota Vikings helped themselves by signing Dalvin Tomlinson, however additionally they gave the rival Packers a fairly large ‘L.’

The Minnesota Vikings joined the free company social gathering late Monday night time, agreeing to a reported two-yr, $22 million take care of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. He’ll now be part of Michael Pierce, a free agent signing final yr who opted out of the 2020 season, to assist a Minnesota run protection that was twenty seventh within the league final yr (134.4 yards per sport).

One of many day’s finest numbers: 658, the mixed weight of the #Vikings‘ beginning defensive tackles as Dalvin Tomlinson (318 kilos) joins Michael Pierce (340), who’s again from his choose-out. Two huge people to eat up blocks and let Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks run free. – Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

The Inexperienced Bay Packers completed thirteenth within the league towards the run final yr, however additionally they allowed 4.5 yards per carry. So that they naturally made an effort to fortify their run protection on the commerce deadline. Tomlinson, then with the New York Giants in fact, was a commerce goal.

The Vikings signing Dalvin Tomlinson gave the Packers a giant ‘L’

Tomlinson has been graded by Professional Soccer Focus as a prime 25 defensive deal with in every of the final 4 years, with a peak of tenth in 2018 and a ranking of 20th final yr. As proven by NextGen Stats, his power matches the Vikings’ greatest weak spot towards the run. He’s additionally not strictly a nostril deal with, having performed loads of 3-method with the Giants.

Dalvin Tomlinson has the 2nd-highest run stuff charge (5.1%) amongst inside DL since getting into the league in 2017 (min. 800 run snaps). The Vikings tackle one in all their greatest weaknesses, as that they had the bottom stuff charge vs inside runs within the NFL final season (8.3%). https://t.co/ouhOd1fzwk pic.twitter.com/OUUK6u7yk0 — Subsequent Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 16, 2021

So long as defensive finish Danielle Hunter is again wholesome and performing as he can in 2021, which is a growing question as he may be ready to demand a trade, the Vikings’ don’t essentially want a dynamic move rusher on the inside. Tomlinson has simply eight profession sacks, however he does have 19 quarterback hits during the last two seasons. So to name him strictly a run stuffer feels brief-sighted.



With holes to fill alongside the offensive line, together with one they created at left tackle by slicing Riley Reiff, the knowledge of devoting extra sources to the defensive deal with place could be questioned. However the Vikings additionally gave their chief divisional rival a fairly large ‘L’ by signing Tomlinson, which counts for one thing.