India and England The third T20 match of the five-match T20 collection was performed on the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. On account of their wonderful efficiency on this match, the visitor England group gained by a margin of 8 wickets and in addition took a 2–1 lead on this collection.

Captain Kohli trolled for dangerous captaincy

On this match, many choices of Indian group captain Virat Kohli have been on the goal of cricket followers. In such a state of affairs, he’s being severely criticized after his defeat on Twitter.

Captain Kohli is going through allegations of arbitrariness. Followers consider that KL Rahul, who flopped in 2 consecutive matches, shouldn’t have gotten an opportunity within the third T20. On the identical time, some followers have admitted that the captaincy Kohli Washington stunning Bowled very late.

