We’re simply days away from the beginning of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, however faculty basketball followers should wait an additional 24 hours this 12 months to take pleasure in March Madness.

Since increasing to 64 groups in 1985, the NCAA Tournament has at all times began on the Thursday following Choice Sunday. This 12 months, nonetheless, it would begin on Friday. The reply — as with most adjustments with March Madness this 12 months — has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That change begins with the First 4. Since its 2011 inception, the First 4 has at all times taken place over Tuesday and Wednesday, with winners from Tuesday’s video games enjoying within the first spherical on Thursday and Wednesday’s winners enjoying on Friday. This 12 months, nonetheless, every of the First 4 video games will happen on Thursday.

Why has the First 4 been modified to a one-evening occasion? All of it has to do with altering logistics because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entirety of the 2021 NCAA Tournament will happen within the state of Indiana, with nearly all of it in Indianapolis. Every workforce might want to have at the least 5 gamers produce seven straight days of adverse COVID-19 check outcomes to be eligible. Contemplating the extensive safety protocols the NCAA has in place for the 2021 match, it’s doubtless the group expects few points in a semi-bubble state of affairs.

In that sense, it is smart it could transfer the match again a day to make sure groups have as a lot time as potential to ensure their groups are wholesome. (Just ask Kansas and Virginia).

The second spherical will happen instantly after the primary spherical on Sunday and Monday. From there, the Candy 16 will happen on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. The Elite Eight rounds will happen instantly following the spherical on Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30. The Remaining 4 and nationwide championship will happen on Sunday, April 3 and Monday, April 5, respectively.

Beneath is a rundown of the First 4 and first spherical parts of the 2021 NCAA Tournament schedule.

March Madness schedule 2021

First 4

Thursday, March 18

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 1: No. 16 Mount St Mary’s vs. No. 16 Texas Southern 5:10 p.m. truTV Recreation 2: No. 11 Wichita State vs. No. 11 Drake 6:27 p.m. TBS Recreation 3: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State 8:40 p.m. truTV Recreation 4: No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA 9:57 p.m. TBS

Spherical 1

Friday, March 19

Recreation Time (ET) TV Recreation 5: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida 12:15 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas 12:45 p.m. truTV Recreation 7: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois 1:15 p.m. TBS Recreation 8: No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech 1:45 p.m. TNT Recreation 9: No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State 3 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor 3:30 p.m. truTV Recreation 11: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago 4 p.m. TBS Recreation 12: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee 4:30 p.m. TNT Recreation 13: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State 6:25 p.m. TBS Recreation 14: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina 7:10 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston 7:15 p.m. truTV Recreation 16: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue 7:25 p.m. TNT Recreation 17: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson 9:20 p.m. TBS Recreation 18: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State 9:40 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Recreation 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia 9:50 p.m. truTV Recreation 20: No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova 9:57 p.m. TNT

Saturday, March 20