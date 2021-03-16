We’re simply days away from the beginning of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, however faculty basketball followers should wait an additional 24 hours this 12 months to take pleasure in March Madness.
Since increasing to 64 groups in 1985, the NCAA Tournament has at all times began on the Thursday following Choice Sunday. This 12 months, nonetheless, it would begin on Friday. The reply — as with most adjustments with March Madness this 12 months — has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
That change begins with the First 4. Since its 2011 inception, the First 4 has at all times taken place over Tuesday and Wednesday, with winners from Tuesday’s video games enjoying within the first spherical on Thursday and Wednesday’s winners enjoying on Friday. This 12 months, nonetheless, every of the First 4 video games will happen on Thursday.
Why has the First 4 been modified to a one-evening occasion? All of it has to do with altering logistics because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entirety of the 2021 NCAA Tournament will happen within the state of Indiana, with nearly all of it in Indianapolis. Every workforce might want to have at the least 5 gamers produce seven straight days of adverse COVID-19 check outcomes to be eligible. Contemplating the extensive safety protocols the NCAA has in place for the 2021 match, it’s doubtless the group expects few points in a semi-bubble state of affairs.
In that sense, it is smart it could transfer the match again a day to make sure groups have as a lot time as potential to ensure their groups are wholesome. (Just ask Kansas and Virginia).
The second spherical will happen instantly after the primary spherical on Sunday and Monday. From there, the Candy 16 will happen on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. The Elite Eight rounds will happen instantly following the spherical on Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30. The Remaining 4 and nationwide championship will happen on Sunday, April 3 and Monday, April 5, respectively.
Beneath is a rundown of the First 4 and first spherical parts of the 2021 NCAA Tournament schedule.
March Madness schedule 2021
First 4
Thursday, March 18
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 1: No. 16 Mount St Mary’s vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
|5:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 2: No. 11 Wichita State vs. No. 11 Drake
|6:27 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 3: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State
|8:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 4: No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA
|9:57 p.m.
|TBS
Spherical 1
Friday, March 19
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 5: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 7: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 8: No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 9: No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 11: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 12: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 13: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 14: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 16: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 17: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 18: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 20: No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
Saturday, March 20
|Recreation
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Recreation 21: No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 22: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State
|12:45 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 23: No. 14 Japanese Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas
|1:15 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 24: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU
|1:45 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 25: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan
|3 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 26: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton
|3:30 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 27: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama
|4 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 28: No. 11 Wichita State/Drake vs. No. 6 USC
|4:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 29: No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa
|6:25 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 30: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 31: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia
|7:15 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 32: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma
|7:25 p.m.
|TNT
|Recreation 33: No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
|9:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Recreation 34: No. 11 Michigan State / UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU
|9:40 p.m.
|CBS, fuboTV
|Recreation 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas
|9:50 p.m.
|truTV
|Recreation 36: No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon
|9:57 p.m.
|TNT
