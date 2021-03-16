Final evening’s Grammys had been, properly, the Grammys. Do we actually care extra? What it is best to know is that Billie Eilish received Document of the Yr for her track “Every little thing I Wished”. The track, let’s be actual, smashed to the moody and atmospheric manner that every one of Billie Eilish’s songs are proper. Within the Grammys of 2020, in the event you can bear in mind, Eilish took the prizes.

However what many individuals bear in mind is how Billie Eilish grew to become more and more nervous and embarrassed by her victories, even apologizing in considered one of her Album of the Yr speeches. Why, as a result of she felt it ought to have gone to Ariana Grande’s “thanks, subsequent.” Eilish did this final yr as a result of she feared backlash from followers of artists she had received in opposition to, which exhibits the toxicity of some followers.

This yr, nonetheless, Eilish’s newest Grammy apology continues a pattern highlighting the racism of awards exhibits. As a result of, as we study, award exhibits are hella racist and it looks like nothing we’re doing is actually serving to the issue in the long term.

Right here’s what you’ll want to find out about what occurred.

Why did Billie Eilish apologize for winning her Grammys?

After winning Document of the Yr, Billie Eilish acknowledged that Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix deserved the credit score as a substitute of her personal track “Every little thing I Wished” from the No time to dieYou realize, the subsequent James Bond film that apparently ever comes out?

Eilish additionally defeated Doja Cat (‘Say So’), Dua Lipa (‘Don’t Begin Now’), Submit Malone (‘Circles’), DaBaby & Roddy Ricch (‘ROCKSTAR’), Black Pumas (‘Colours’), Beyoncé (“Black Parade”) additionally for the value. However let’s face it, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix? Straight up hearth. Megan Thee Stallion’s skills didn’t go unnoticed. She received Greatest New Artist together with Greatest Rap Tune & Greatest Rap Efficiency.

What did Billie Eilish say in her Grammy’s acceptance / apology speech?

In her speech, Eilish mentioned the next about her fellow Grammys nominee:

“This is actually embarrassing for me. Megan, woman … I wished to jot down a speech about the way you deserve this. However then I assumed, “They’re by no means going to decide on me.” I used to be like, ‘It’s hers.’ You deserve this. You had a yr that I feel is unstoppable. You’re a queen. I need to cry once I take into consideration how a lot I like you. “

She added: ‘You’re so stunning. You’re so gifted. You deserve every part on this planet. I’m continuously fascinated about you. I all the time stir for you. You deserve it, frankly. Actually, this goes to her. Can we cheer on Megan Thee Stallion, please? “

Why does this present racism within the business?

Billie Eilish is the newest of the white Grammys to apologize and provides credit score to black performers they suppose ought to have received. In 2017, Adele referred to as out Beyonce in her acceptance speech for Album of the Yr for believing it Lemonade ought to have received. (And let’s be sincere, Adele isn’t improper on that entrance. Not that his album wasn’t good, however you already know, freaking lemonade wins.)

Earlier than Adele, Macklemore put the deal with Kendrick Lamar in the identical manner. He posted a screenshot of a textual content message he despatched to his fellow rapper when he beat him for Greatest Rap Album. Macklemore wrote, “I wished you to win. It’s best to have. It’s bizarre and it’s silly that I robbed you. “

Along with this dialog about racism in awards ceremonies, one additionally feels for 19-year-old Billie Eilish. Primarily as a result of she looks like she needed to discredit her victories each this yr and final yr. Nonetheless, many applauded the younger music famous person for how gracefully she handled herself on stage. (Possibly a Megan Thee Stallion & Billie Eilish collab might come out of this mess?)