Women's rugby boosted by start of new three-tier global tournament in 2023



England’s Ellie Kildunne breaks by to attain a attempt throughout the Girls’s Autumn Nations Cup in opposition to France

World Rugby has launched a brand new annual three-tier world ladies’s match because it seeks to create a aggressive worldwide panorama and develop the Rugby World Cup to 16 groups.

WXV will begin in 2023 and has initially been supported by a £6.4m funding from the worldwide governing physique for the primary two years.

It is going to be hosted in a September-October worldwide competitors window, besides in a World Cup yr, with all video games performed in a single location which will probably be decided on a yr-by-yr foundation.

“This can be a landmark second for the game,” mentioned World Rugby chairman Invoice Beaumont.

“As we speak’s announcement of a brand new, world worldwide 15s calendar will underpin the long run success and speed up the event of the ladies’s sport.

“By establishing a unified worldwide 15s calendar and introducing WXV we’re making a platform for the ladies’s worldwide groups to compete in additional constant, aggressive and sustainable competitions at regional and world degree.”

1:43 England rugby sevens star Heather Fisher spoke to Sky Sports activities Information about dwelling with alopecia, together with being kicked out of feminine bogs and dealing with accusations of taking medication England rugby sevens star Heather Fisher spoke to Sky Sports activities Information about dwelling with alopecia, together with being kicked out of feminine bogs and dealing with accusations of taking medication

Entry into the competitors will probably be through regional qualifiers. WXV 1, the highest tier, will encompass six groups – the main three sides from the Six Nations and the highest three from a qualifier that includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand and USA.

There’ll initially be no relegation from this tier, with the finals match performed in a single location.

WXV 2 will comprise the subsequent two groups from the Six Nations, the fourth-positioned crew from the cross-regional match that includes Oceania and North American groups, and one other aspect every from Oceania, Asia and Africa.

WXV 3 will probably be made up of 4 groups and embrace two extra from Europe, one from Asia and the winners of an Africa-South America playoff. The highest aspect will probably be promoted to WXV 2.

“That is an bold, lengthy-time period dedication to make the worldwide sport extra aggressive, to develop the ladies’s sport and help the enlargement of Rugby World Cup to 16 groups from 2025 and past,” mentioned Beaumont.

The 2021 Rugby World Cup, which is being staged in New Zealand and options 12 groups, was postponed by a yr because of the Covid-19 pandemic.