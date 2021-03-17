100% Kadhal directed by MM Chandramouli launched at this time to talk positively to the viewers. Based mostly on the 2011 Telugu film 100% Love, the movie stars GV Prakash Kumar and Shalini Pandey. Sukumar who directed the authentic produced the Tamil model. Simply after the movie hits the screens, it’s leaked on-line by Tamil rockers.

Not solely 100% Kadhal, however motion pictures launched with it, corresponding to Sanga Thamizhan and Asuran, are additionally leaked on-line by piracy web sites corresponding to MovieRulz and TamilRockers. The producers are in massive losses because of the leakage of the movies on the similar day of launch. Though the anti-piracy cell has been portrayed, they can’t do something with piracy in the Tamil movie trade.

100% Kadhal Full Movie Download Leaked Watch on-line at Tamilrockers

Talking of piracy to the Hindus, Mr. Rajagopalan has mentioned that the solely approach piracy will be prevented is to totally automate and digitize the complete workflow and put it on a cloud platform. The one who works on the post-production of the movie

can work on that platform is logged and tracked. He added that the Tamil trade is way from implementing digital safety methods to guard the motion pictures from piracy.

100% Kadhal remains to be not a big manufacturing firm the place the producers can keep away from the losses because of piracy. Folks ought to at all times choose to look at the film in theaters or not less than look ahead to the film to be launched on a streaming companion. To keep away from piracy, producers launch every film on a streaming platform corresponding to Amazon Prime or Netflix inside one month of the official cinema launch.