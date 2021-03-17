I gravitated to Penn State soccer from the beginning. That wasn’t onerous rising up in Pennsylvania, and there are dozens of gamers all through the years who maintain a particular place in my coronary heart. LaVar Arrington poured the inspiration for ‘Linebacker U.’ Allen Robinson made the greatest catch I’ve ever seen live. Then there’s Saquon Barkley, who’s the perfect operating again of this technology.

However of all the nice, transcendent abilities to daybreak the blue and white, none of them will ever high Penn State kicker Joey Julius.

Julius walked-on to the Penn State Nittany Lions soccer group in 2014, the primary yr head coach James Franklin arrived. The 2-time all-state choice kicking for Decrease Dauphin Excessive College was additionally a highly-touted soccer participant. After redshirting his first season, Julius trotted onto a university soccer subject for the primary time within the 2015 season opener versus Temple.

It wasn’t as a result of he was extremely recruited that we observed him. It wasn’t even as a result of he wore the No. 99 jersey. Everybody observed Joey Julius for one cause: he was listed at 258 pounds, however positively performed a bit of heavier than that.

Julius cherished protecting kickoffs, utilizing his huge body to blow by defenders and get in on the motion. On high of that, Julius was environment friendly — He ranked 21st nationally in field goal percentage his first season and earned All-Freshman Workforce honors from the Large Ten Community.

Referred to as “Large Toe” round State School, the world lastly met Joey Julius in opposition to Kent State in 2016 when he did this:

Penn State Kicker Joey Julius Hits Kent State Returner

Just some video games later, Julius showcased his energy in opposition to the Michigan Wolverines. After clobbering returner Jourdan Lewis, the Michigan man obtained jokes and jabs from throughout social media.

Lewis recalled after the sport that it was not like any hit he’d skilled:

“By no means been hit by a kicker. By no means been caught by a kicker, really,” Lewis mentioned (via ESPN). “In school I by no means knew {that a} kicker had the set off within the gap. I assumed he’d simply keep again there for a security valve, however he positively didn’t care about that. He took his shot and made it.”

Joey Julius Ranges Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis

From that second, Julius had a goal on his again.

Video games in opposition to the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Maryland Terrapins later that season yielded unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for late hits on Julius. Nonetheless, the redshirt sophomore kicked off in all 13 video games in 2016 whereas Tyler Davis dealt with place kicking duties.

Kickoff wild man suited Julius completely. We discovered, nevertheless, his measurement wasn’t intentional and a lot extra was going on off the sector.

What Occurred to Joey Julius?

Joey Julius is now not a member of the Penn State soccer group. https://t.co/wIYyLksTdA pic.twitter.com/9kmqSgBmj5 — Onward State (@OnwardState) July 24, 2017

Julius revealed that he suffered from a binge consuming dysfunction that started when he gained 50 kilos just some months earlier than graduating highschool.

After being recognized in 2016 and spending two months at McCallum Place in St. Louis, Julius left this system for good earlier than the 2017 season. Battling despair and nervousness, the beloved Penn State student-athlete had ballooned to 300 kilos within the offseason and even contemplated committing suicide.

“Physique picture is my greatest wrestle. I feel it’s one of many hardest issues we take care of as human beings. I used to be a kicker on a soccer group, and also you’d at all times hear, ‘He doesn’t have the standard kicker’s physique.’ However I actually didn’t have the standard kicker’s physique. I used to be not constructed like a kicker. I actually appeared nothing like I used to be ‘supposed’ to be.” — Joey Julius, through ESPN

In line with his Twitter bio, Julius was working for a Chevrolet dealership in Lancaster, Pennsylvania as not too long ago as 2020. He’s spoken at previous Penn State College occasions on psychological well being and his personal battles, which matches to indicate how huge of an impression he made in three years on campus.

Loads of kickers will come and go through the years. I solely need one on my group: Joey “Large Toe” Julius.

This publish was initially revealed on Might 27, 2020 however Large Toe’s hits stay on ceaselessly.