The third match of the 5-match T20 sequence between India and England (INDvsENG) has been performed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Making an amazing comeback from the defeat in the second match, the English group defeated the Indian group by 8 wickets in the third match to take a 2–1 lead in the sequence.

The choice to bowl first after profitable the toss in the third match proved to be very efficient for the English group and their bowlers didn’t give any alternative to the Indian batsmen. On this article in this connection, we’ll speak about the 3 main reasons for the defeat of the Indian group in the third T20 match between India and England (INDvsENG).

Irresponsible captaincy of Virat Kohli

Be it the first 2 matches or the third T20 match performed on 16 March. In each match, if one thing was inflicting the decline in the efficiency of the Indian group, it’s Virat Kohli(*3*) (Virat Kohli) irresponsible captaincy. After all, in the second match, the Indian group gained, however regardless of that, it’s pure to query a few of the selections of Kohli as captain.

After the first match and the second match, the Indian group needed to bear the brunt of Virat’s captaincy in the third match as nicely. Rohit Sharma(*3*) (Rohit Sharma) to be saved out for 2 consecutive matches. Ishan Kishan, who’s in nice type, instantly modified the batting order. Some such selections are examples of the arbitrary angle of the captain. Which is the largest motive for India’s defeat.