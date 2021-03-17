College soccer receives fairly a bit of criticism for its lack of parity. For probably the most half, the identical handful of groups have a tendency to have probably the most success and it may be exhausting to root for the underdogs.

Occasionally, although, a mid-major will land an undeniable stud.

Watch the video

Clay Millen, a three-star pro-style quarterback, has regarded unimaginable at Mount Si High School. The Snoqualmie, Washington native received’t be enjoying for the Huskies, Cougars, or any Pac-12 staff, for that matter.

He’ll be taking his skills to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Clay Millen Commits to Nevada

RELATED: Stud DE, Son of NFL Coach, Taking Skills to Pac-12 Energy

Clay Millen obtained curiosity from some notable programs, together with Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Oregon, Oregon State, and UNLV.

The Nevada Wolf Pack, contemporary off a profitable season with Carson Strong, reached out to Millen after the Early Signing Interval and by no means regarded again. Millen was dedicated to Arizona for months, however the firing of Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin was seemingly the ultimate straw.

Millen has a gifted household. His brother, way, performed for Oregon however is at the moment within the Switch Portal. His father, Hugh Millen, shined for Washington and frolicked within the NFL, together with the Dallas Cowboys.

Will Clay run into success as properly? He might redshirt his first 12 months within the NCAA, however working with offensive coordinator Matt Mumme will solely assist his improvement.

Clay Millen Highlights

Clay Millen is a gunslinger and 247Sports.com ranks him because the 13th-best pro-style QB in the class. His arm definitely warrants that reward.

In 2019 alone, he reached a highschool soccer peak with 34 touchdowns and just one interception. That type of play is completely suited to Nevada’s air raid offensive assault.

#MountSiAtBellevue #WAFBScores Bellevue can not convert on fourth down. Turnover on downs. A number of performs later, @NevadaFBall commit @claymillen to Jacob Shaffer With 6:29 left in sport Mount Si – 23

Bellevue – 7 pic.twitter.com/yJArrhnz8e — Northwest Ballers (@NWBallers1) March 13, 2021

Will Nevada ever beat Alabama? Most likely not. Nonetheless, gamers like quarterback Clay Millen will solely make them extra threatening and aggressive.

It’s only a matter of time till we see what the teaching workers will do to mildew their new QB into an NFL-caliber expertise.