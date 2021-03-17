The Inexperienced Bay Packers have to deal with including prime expertise on the broad receiver place this offseason.

The (*4*) employed a daring technique in 2020. The workforce added gamers at each place aside from broad receiver and even drafted Aaron Rodgers’ substitute at quarterback. He then went out and gained the NFL MVP Award.

The Packers have an opportunity at a do-over in 2021 after again-to-again NFC Championship Sport defeats. Broad receiver must be a prime place of focus even with Davante Adams nonetheless set on the No. 1 man. The offense was too prime-heavy towards Adams in 2020 and adding a legitimate No. 2 choice may assist the Packers take that subsequent step and attain the Tremendous Bowl.

4 receiving choices stand out for the Packers to focus on in free company and the draft.

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Pittsburgh Steelers could merely not have the funds to convey JuJu Smith-Schuster again in 2021. All indicators level towards him leaving and Inexperienced Bay could possibly be a perfect match for him.

He can play within the slot and in addition on the skin on this offense and is somebody used to getting nicely over 100 targets in a season. With Adams already there, Smith-Schuster would convey No. 1 receiver expertise to a No. 2 position.

The 24-12 months-outdated may even are available on a brief-time period take care of the aim of taking part in alongside Rodgers throughout his remaining years on the town. His numbers ought to realistically shoot up and he can be set for a giant deal when he hits the open market as soon as once more when NFL funds are again to regular.

3. Will Fuller

Will Fuller had a profession-12 months in 2020 and that got here in solely 11 video games due to a season-ending suspension. The Houston Texans had been a complete mess and he nonetheless managed to complete with 879 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fuller has flashed huge-play capacity throughout his 5-12 months profession and went off for 171 yards and two touchdowns in his remaining sport earlier than being suspended final season. He has put up constant numbers with out ever getting 100 targets in a season and may slot in completely alongside Adams.

2. Rondale Moore

Rondale Moore is an intriguing draft prospect out of Purdue. He’s listed at solely 5-foot-9 and had a restricted faculty profession due to accidents. However these harm issues may trigger him to slip and turn out to be a steal within the center rounds.

The hype surrounding Moore comes from the 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns he had as a freshman in 2018. Sadly, he solely performed in a complete of seven video games the following two seasons.

Moore may present up as a dynamic velocity choice for Rodgers and will additionally make noise within the return sport.

1. Rashard Higgins

Rashard Higgins is a reputation followers exterior of Cleveland might not be aware of. He has had blended leads to his 5 NFL seasons, however a number of of these got here on horrible Browns groups.

Higgins bounced again in 2020 with 599 yards and 4 touchdowns in 13 video games. His declare to fame is having superb chemistry with Baker Mayfield and that’s one cause why the Browns ought to attempt to retain him. But when he will get together with Mayfield so nicely, he ought to solely be capable of do higher issues with somebody like Rodgers throwing him the ball.

Higgins is simply 26 years outdated and could possibly be a respectable No. 2 receiver if given the prospect. He stands out as a second-tier choice behind the likes of Smith-Schuster and Fuller.