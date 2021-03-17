The Texas Longhorns have a pair of necessary questions to reply: Will they ever return to their glory days? Will the firing of Tom Herman in favor of Steve Sarkisian mild a hearth beneath this system?

Wide Receiver Jaden Alexis is hoping the solutions to each of these are a powerful “sure.”







Alexis, the son of former NFL operating again Rich Alexis, was extremely coveted out of Monarch High School in Pompano Seaside, Florida, and the four-star recruit is prepared to take his sport to the following stage in Austin.

Jaden Alexis Commits to Texas

Alexis acquired a litany of offers.

Colleges like Alabama, Alabama A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, and Texas A&M recruited the wideout, however he opted to be part of the NCAA’s 16th-best recruiting class.

Alexis will be part of Casey Cain because the Longhorns’ two latest receivers.

Sarkisian’s teaching workers, together with wide receivers coach Andre Coleman, made a concerted effort to get to know Alexis, and it seems that relationship-building introduced Texas an intriguing signee.

Jaden Alexis Highlights

Jaden Alexis is a real playmaker. Thanks to his spectacular foot velocity (he ran a 40-yard sprint in 4.41 seconds), he’s ready to sneak defenders and attain the top zone with ease.

Final season, Alexis caught 49 passes, totaled 894 yards, and scored eight touchdowns.

The 247Sports Composite pits Alexis because the 56th-best player in the entire Sunshine State. Contemplating the standard of expertise that resides in Florida, that’s real reward for the place his expertise may take him sometime.

The subsequent step in Jaden Alexis’ profession is to assist flip Texas soccer right into a powerhouse as soon as extra. He’s a participant who has an actual shot to attain the NFL in the future, and if he ever wants a phrase of recommendation about what it’s like enjoying professionally, he can always turn to his father for help.