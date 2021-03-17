A.J Green inked a brand new deal with the Cardinals on Wednesday, placing an finish to a prolific chapter as a Bengal after a decade. Green will fill a a lot wanted WR2 place for the Cardinals, complimenting All-Professional WR Deandre Hopkins.

A.J. Green is signing with the Cardinals on a one-year, $8M deal, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/giCmIEVDOW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2021

A.J Green Stats With The Bengals(*33*)

Via 10 years as a WR, Green put up online game numbers as a rule. He completed final season ranked second in Bengals franchise historical past in profession receiving yards (9,430), second in touchdowns (65) and second in complete receptions (649). Green additionally holds the crew file for consecutive 100-yard receiving video games (5, 2013) and has a powerful profession yards per reception of over 14.5 yards.

The 7 time Professional Bowler has the most receiving yards amongst all huge receivers over the final 10 years.

What went improper for A.J. Green in Cincinnati?(*33*)

Whereas Green’s profession as a Bengal was scintillating to say the least, his previous couple of years, particularly 2020, had been bitter. Cincinnati positioned the franchise tag on him in March 2020, leaving the two sides with a July 15 deadline to work out a brand new multiyear contract. As a substitute, the deadline handed with no deal.

Green advised reporters final July, “I’ve been harm. It was at all times robust to get a deal on. Particularly (as a result of) I do know my worth and likewise, they nonetheless want to see me play. I perceive that’s a troublesome place to be whenever you’re working a enterprise. However like I mentioned, we had nice communication. That’s one factor about this complete course of. We perceive one another. The factors that we made, my agent (Ben Dogra) and I, the factors [executive vice president Katie Blackburn] had made, for us the feeling is mutual. I at all times wished to envision myself retiring at one crew. That’s nonetheless on the desk. If I keep wholesome, we’ll see what occurs.”

The bulk of Green’s totals got here throughout the first 5 years of his profession. However beginning with the 2016 season, A.J Green was troubled with steady accidents. And Ever since the 2016 season, he has missed 29 video games, together with the complete 2019 season over an ankle harm suffered in preseason.

Green performed all 16 video games in 2020 however had profession single-season low totals of 47 catches for 523 yards and two touchdowns.

With back-to-back dismal seasons, the chance of Green ending his profession as a Bengal grew to become subsequent to nothing. Star rookie Quarterback Joe Burrow’s knee harm leaving the Bengals with considered one of the NFL’s worst offences was like including gasoline to the fireplace.

What to count on for Green with the Arizona Cardinals?(*33*)

Hopkins just about carried the Cardinals Passing sport in 2020, ending the 12 months with 1,407 yards, a Professional Bowl and an All-Professional choice. The subsequent most efficient receiver was Christian Kirk with 621 yards. However with Green in the image, stud quarterback Kyler Murray could have much more choices to play with.

Kyler’s receivers if Larry Fitz comes again ♨️ pic.twitter.com/G0OW2RMRzG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 17, 2021

Arizona ran three-wide receiver units the most final season, accounting for 44.9% of its performs. Two-receiver units accounted for 29.8% of performs and ran four-receiver units on 20.3% of performs. A.J by no means actually had an elite wide-out paired with him in Cincinnati, so he will certainly profit with 3 time All-Professional Hopkins lined up beside him. Skip Bayless was fast to reward the Cardinals organisation for choosing up the veteran as effectively:

Arizona indicators A.J. Green: Great transfer. The Brady Impact: Great player at 33 with something to show to his authentic crew that allow him go. Congrats, Kyler. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 17, 2021

Deandre shall be a lock to hassle NFL defences and A.J Green proved he nonetheless has the juice to play a full 16 video games even in 12 months 10. So with Kyler Murray trending in direction of being a strong MVP candidate, the Cardinals will look scary in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Each J.J watt and A.J inexperienced nonetheless don’t assure Arizona NFC West supremacy. However the 8-8 crew will look a lot far more formidable to problem for the crown amongst giants like the LA Rams, Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.

