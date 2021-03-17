Aamani about lip lock and bold scenes

Senior Actress Aamani is taking part in the essential function in an upcoming film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, which has RX 100 and 90 ML fame Kartikeya within the lead function. The film Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is gearing up for the grand launch on nineteenth March and presently your complete workforce is busy within the promotional actions. Aamani not too long ago interacted with media and shared varied attention-grabbing information relating to her lip locks, bold scenes and mom’ function within the motion pictures.

Talking about her bold scene with actor Naresh, the place she had a lip lock scene from Chandamama Kathalu she says that she doesn’t thoughts to behave in bold scenes when the scene calls for. She added, “I did that as a part of my career. Naresh garu is senior actor, he prolonged his respect for accepting to do this bold scene professionally .”

Other than Kartikeya starrr Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, Aamani might be seen in Most Eligible Bachelor. The senior actress mentioned, “I performed the function of mom to Akhil in his childhood. Now as soon as once more I’m taking part in Akhil’ mom in ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. I’m additionally taking part in mother to Allu Sirish in a movie. And I’m additionally essaying mom to Naveen Chandra in an internet sequence pairing up starring Jagapathi Babu.”