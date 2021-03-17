The veteran ahead was on the right track for Legon Cities of their pleasant fixture in opposition to the Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan was on the right track for Legon Cities however his objective turned out to be solely a comfort as his membership succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Ghana’s nationwide staff in a pleasant fixture in Accra on Wednesday.

The previous Sunderland and Udinese ahead, who was making a return from harm since December, scored late within the second half however earlier objectives by Mubarak Wakaso, Kwame Opoku and Imoro Salifu sealed a win for the Black Stars on the Accra Sports activities Stadium.

The match was a take a look at fixture for Ghana as preparations proceed for his or her upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches in opposition to South Africa and Sao Tome later this month.

Editors’ Picks

For Legon, however, the sport was a part of preparations for the resumption of the Ghana Premier League early subsequent month as they presently sit just one place and two factors above the relegation zone.

Opoku, on his solution to Algerian facet USM Alger, opened the scoring for the Black Stars. The striker then arrange China-primarily based midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, one in every of two overseas-primarily based gamers within the staff, to make it 2-0.

The previous Deportivo Alaves man additionally then turned supplier, helping Salifu for the third objective.

Substitute Gyan, who final performed for Ghana on the 2019 Afcon match, pulled a objective again for Legon within the eightieth minute, slotting residence a penalty.

The 35-yr-outdated is again within the Ghana home league after agreeing on a brief-time period take care of the Royals in October final yr.

“This was an excellent take a look at for us. We’ve got a whole lot of positives to take from the sport. We’ll proceed to work and be prepared for the beginning of the second spherical. Asamoah Gyan confirmed his class as regular,” Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford stated after the sport, Footballghana studies.

After name-ups for U20 Afcon trio Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Desires proper-again Philemon Baffour and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim on Tuesday, Ghana’s camp squad quantity now stands at 27.

Dalian Skilled striker Emmanuel Boateng, who famously scored a hat-trick in opposition to Barcelona throughout his time in La Liga with Levante, is the one different overseas-primarily based participant within the staff.

The Black Stars are set to face South Africa away on March 25 earlier than internet hosting Sao Tome within the final sport of the qualifying sequence three days later.

Heading into the house stretch, Ghana sit prime of the desk in Group C forward of South Africa, Sudan and Sao Tome.