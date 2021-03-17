After Chiranjeevi, now  Kajal Aggarwal gets Nagarjuna for romance

After tying the knot with Gautam Kitchulu, Kajal Aggarwal joined the units of her upcoming social message oriented film Acharya and he or she is at the moment sharing the display area with megastar Chiranjeevi, beneath the path of Koratala Siva who is understood for making Janatha Storage and Bharat Ane Nenu. Now in response to the newest replace, after Chiranjeevi, now Kajal Aggarwal is all set to romance King Nagarjuna in an upcoming movie, which is touted to be an motion thriller drama. The upcoming untitled movie is directed by Praveen Sattaru and backed by Sharrath Marar and Sunil Narang

The sources say that Kajal Aggarwal has signed an upcoming Telugu movie starring Nagarjuna and her character could be very fascinating with significance within the story. The shoot of this movie has been already began and just lately the makers canned excessive voltage motion sequences in Hyderabad and at last they’ve headed to Goa for additional shoot.

After wrapping up the shoot in Goa, the group will return to Hyderabad and Kajal Aggarwal will be a part of the units from 31st March.

On the work entrance, Kajal Aggarwal may also be seen enjoying the feminine lead in Shankar’ directorial enterprise Indian 2 which has Kamal Haasan within the lead function.