Aha announces Zombie Reddy and Gaali Sampath release date

The streaming platform Aha introduced the release date of Zombie Reddy and Gaali Sampath. The horror thriller drama Zombie Reddy can be accessible on twenty sixth March on Aha platform whereas Gaali Sampath can be launched on nineteenth March.

The streaming platform launched a video on Twitter deal with and revealed “A fa fa fa faaa enjoyable crammed entertainer coming your approach!! Gaali Sampath premieres nineteenth March solely on aha video IN.”

The film Gaali Sampath is a hilarious entertainer starring Ranendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu, is helmed by Anish, and collectively bankrolled by Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi & S Krishna below the banners of Shine Screens & Imagespark Entertainments banners. The film was launched eleventh March and obtained combined response by the film lovers and the critics on its opening day.

Then again, Zombie Reddy, helmed by Prashant Varma of Awe and Kalki fame impressed the film lovers and turned out to be a brilliant hit on the field workplace and now it is going to hit the Aha platform on twenty sixth March. Teja Sajja performed the lead position Prashant Varma’ directorial enterprise Zombie Reddy, which was bankrolled by Raj Sekhar Varma below the banner of Apple Bushes Studios. The movie had the music by Mark Ok Robin.