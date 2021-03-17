NCAA Tournament First Round: (2) Alabama (24-6) vs (15) Iona (12-5) prediction and faculty basketball sport preview.

Alabama vs Iona Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Community: TBS

– The entire CFN Fearless Predictions

Alabama vs Iona Game Preview

For contemporary traces and to wager on faculty basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Iona Will Win

Rick Pitino’s staff is enjoying like a staff that’s as well-coached as they arrive.

It doesn’t shoot from three, it doesn’t take the ball away, and it turns the ball over a ton, however it rebounds every thing, hits its free throws, and it guards like mad on three level shooters.

The Gaels are going to wish to gradual this factor all the way down to a useless cease. There’s not a number of high-powered scoring pop – not less than in opposition to a staff like Alabama – however there’s simply sufficient measurement to get powerful on the within.

Alabama fouls a ton and it turns it over loads. The Gaels should benefit from each defensive cease and should should do sufficient on the offensive boards to pressure fouls and get to the road.

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Alabama Will Win

Alabama is one good scoring run away from ending this.

Yeah, Iona was capable of give you a number of large offensive performances, however it doesn’t have the skin taking pictures pop to maintain up if Bama goes Bama and begins hitting from the skin.

Nobody in America shoots extra threes, and the Tide have the D to go together with the three. Throw in its rebounding skill – it leads the nation in whole rebounds and isn’t going to permit sufficient Iona offensive boards to matter.

– School Basketball Consultants Picks For Alabama vs Iona

What’s Going To Occur

This can be a unhealthy, unhealthy match for Iona.

Granted, it’s a 15 seed so anybody on this factor would pose issues for the Gaels, however Alabama goes to begin taking threes from the beginning and can hold taking them. Iona doesn’t have the power to bomb its manner again into the sport as soon as the Tide get going.

It’ll take a couple of minutes – it’ll be tight for the primary 10 minutes – after which the avalanche will come.

Alabama vs Iona Prediction, Line

Alabama 84, Iona 58

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Alabama -17, rpm: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Should See Ranking: 2

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament again

1: One Shining Second

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Soccer & Basketball Faculties 2020-2021