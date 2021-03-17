Annaatthe is an upcoming motion drama in Tamil. The film is written and directed by Siruthai Siva. The movie unit introduced the brand new launch date after it was delayed attributable to Covid. Take a look at the brand new launch date, forged and other details of the Annaatthe film beneath.

The forged and crew of Annaatthe:

The film Annaatthe stars Famous person Rajinikanth, Keerthi Suresh and Nayantara. It additionally stars other nice actors – Prakash Raj, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in supporting roles. Kalanidhi Maran, the proprietor of Solar Footage, produced this movie. He’s working with Rajinikanth once more after the film Petta which got here out in 2019.

The film is written and directed by Siruthai Siva. D. Imman composed the unique soundtrack and background rating for the movie, Vetri Palanisamy and Ruben offered the cinematography and enhancing for the movie respectively.

Annaatthe Date of publication :

The makers have introduced the discharge date of the movie. The movie Annaatthe shall be launched worldwide November 4, 2021 on the event of Diwali. The movie was initially scheduled for launch in January 2021 when Famous person Rajinikanth’s last two movies had been launched for Pongal. However the plan was shelved because of the COVID outbreak throughout the nation.

The taking pictures of the movie was interrupted midway by way of attributable to numerous issues. In December 2020, the taking pictures was paused when actor Rajinikanth fell in poor health and was hospitalized whereas filming in Hyderabad. The shoot will resume from the final week of March 2021 and might finish on the finish of April.

Initially, there have been a number of rumors that the film shall be delayed once more because of the unfinished schedules, however the makers have put an finish to these rumors and stated the film shall be prepared by the point of the introduced launch date.

Annaatthe Movie Story:

For the time being there isn’t any details about the plot of the movie. However in accordance with the director’s interview, the movie shall be an entire motion thriller. The creators confirmed that Keerthi Suresh will play the daughter function of Famous person Rajinikanth and that Nayantara will act alongside him.