Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in rivalry to play in Arsenal‘s Europa League spherical-of-16 second-leg conflict with Olympiacos on Thursday.
The captain was dropped for Sunday’s win over Tottenham attributable to a breach in pre-match protocol however might return with the Gunners main 3-1 on combination.
Bukayo Saka faces a late take a look at on a hamstring subject however supervisor Mikel Arteta has no different harm issues.
Olympiakos are with out centre-backs Ruben Semedo and Avraam Papadopoulos, and winger Mario Vrousai for Thursday’s second leg.
Supervisor Pedro Martins is also with out centre-again Ousseynou Ba, who’s uncertain via harm.
Arsenal into Auba drive?
Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta insists all the pieces is optimistic after talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the membership captain was dropped for Sunday’s North London derby win over a disciplinary subject.
Nevertheless, it’s now as much as the participant to indicate there isn’t a lingering subject and Olympiakos, whom they lead 3-1, provide that probability.
Angle reasonably than particular person efficiency might be extra necessary on the evening because the Gabon striker should show some extent.
- Arsenal have progressed from 5 of their six UEFA Europa League knockout ties the place they received the primary leg, the one failure coming final season in opposition to Olympiakos, who rotated a 0-1 first leg house defeat to progress on away objectives through a 2-1 second-leg victory.
- Arsenal have misplaced every of their earlier two house video games in opposition to Olympiakos, one in a UEFA Champions League match in 2015-16 and one other on this competitors final season – Arsenal have by no means misplaced three consecutive house matches in opposition to an opponent in European competitors.
- Olympiakos have performed 18 away video games in opposition to English opposition in European competitors, profitable twice and drawing as soon as whereas dropping 15 occasions – these two wins each got here in opposition to Arsenal (September 2015 and February 2020).
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in every of his final three house matches in Europe for Arsenal, although one among these video games was held on the Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece – the final Arsenal participant to attain in 4 consecutive house European matches (excluding qualifiers) was Robin van Persie in September 2009, with the fourth sport in his run coming in opposition to Olympiakos.
- Olympiakos’ Youssef El-Arabi is trying to rating in three consecutive UEFA Europa League conferences with Arsenal, together with his two objectives in opposition to the Gunners up to now (in three video games) accounting for 50% of his complete within the competitors (4).
