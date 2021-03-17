Team information and stats forward of Arsenal vs Olympiakos within the Europa League final 16 on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team information

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in rivalry to play in Arsenal‘s Europa League spherical-of-16 second-leg conflict with Olympiacos on Thursday.

The captain was dropped for Sunday’s win over Tottenham attributable to a breach in pre-match protocol however might return with the Gunners main 3-1 on combination.

Bukayo Saka faces a late take a look at on a hamstring subject however supervisor Mikel Arteta has no different harm issues.

Olympiakos are with out centre-backs Ruben Semedo and Avraam Papadopoulos, and winger Mario Vrousai for Thursday’s second leg.

Supervisor Pedro Martins is also with out centre-again Ousseynou Ba, who’s uncertain via harm.

Arsenal into Auba drive?















0:58



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta’s choice to drop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the north London derby in opposition to Tottenham was a ‘masterstroke’, in line with Paul Merson



Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta insists all the pieces is optimistic after talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the membership captain was dropped for Sunday’s North London derby win over a disciplinary subject.

Nevertheless, it’s now as much as the participant to indicate there isn’t a lingering subject and Olympiakos, whom they lead 3-1, provide that probability.

Angle reasonably than particular person efficiency might be extra necessary on the evening because the Gabon striker should show some extent.

Methods to comply with

Comply with Arsenal vs Olympiakos with our devoted dwell weblog throughout Sky Sports activities’ digital platforms.















2:59



FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win over Tottenham within the Premier League



Within the newest Pitch to Publish Evaluate present, Jasper Taylor is joined by Sky Sports activities Information reporter Roger Clarke and SkySports.com senior soccer journalist Gerard Model to debate the weekend’s motion.

PART 1: North London derby | Lamela’s Rabona | Why have been Spurs so damaging? | Arteta’s ruthless Aubameyang name | Smith Rowe for Euro 2020 squad? (01:34)

PART 2: Is the highest 4 fastened in place? | What on earth is the Europa Convention League? | Can a facet ending fourth not make CL? (22:28)

PART 3: Tim Thornton on Sheffield United | Why did Chris Wilder depart? | What subsequent for the Blades? | What are Wilder’s prospects? (39:00)

PART 4: Efficiency, performer and purpose of the weekend | Jasper’s teaser reply (51:10)

Subscribe HERE

Go for stats