Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy has been dubbed the COVID-19 season. The docs of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are coping with the pandemic on prime of all the standard drama & craziness that guidelines their lives. Nonetheless, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is in a COVID-19 induced coma and nobody is aware of if she is ever going to get up.

The query has been raised: is season 17 the final season of Grey’s Anatomy? Whereas nobody has truly answered the query definitively, Ellen Pompeo has stated that it “very nicely might be”. The writers of the present are definitely behaving like it’s. In true Grey’s Anatomy spirit they’re killing off beloved forged members, however they’re additionally bringing again characters which have beforehand left too!

A few of the most beloved docs on Grey’s Anatomy had been written out with little to no warning for viewers and followers by no means actually acquired to say their correct goodbyes. Within the occasion that season 17 is the top of the road for Grey’s Anatomy, bringing again the beloved forged members that had been taken from viewers with none discover looks like a great way to go. We’ve acquired the thin on the departed favs to return, and the lowdown on all of the others too!

April Kepner

Crew Japril unite! The breaking information from the Grey’s Anatomy camp this week is that Sarah Drew can be returning to the present for one episode as she reprises her function as April Kepner. April’s storyline all through Drew’s time on Grey’s Anatomy was totally dramatic, however it undoubtedly earned her a little bit of a cult following.

She entered the present a virgin that nobody actually took too critically on the hospital. She was sensible although, and excellent at her job, and attracted the eye of her supervisors. She labored her manner to the highest with out sleeping with anybody and finally fell in love with a paramedic. Nonetheless in a bizarre accident she was additionally falling in love with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).

When April abandons the man she was truly supposed to marry and runs off and marries Jackson, that is when the Grey’s Anatomy fandom began paying reliable consideration to April Kepner. It was so wildly out of character for the right Christian virgin that she was that it had Grey’s Anatomy catastrophe written throughout it. And what a catastrophe their relationship was.

Regardless of this, folks couldn’t get sufficient of Japril, and after they finally acquired divorced and April went full circle and ended up marrying the unique man she was supposed to, followers sighed dejectedly however let her go quietly into the night time. Not less than she wasn’t killed off!

However she is again! It’s unclear in what capability or for what cause April exhibits up once more at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Nonetheless, each Jesse Williams & Sarah Drew have each shared footage and movies of the pair reuniting on the best way to set. Say what you need concerning the diaster-ship that was Japril. We’re stoked to see that she can be returning, even whether it is only for one episode!

Particulars on when precisely that exact episode will air are but to be launched. So watch this house!

Derek Shepherd

Dr. McDreamy – aka Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) was the love of Meredith Grey’s life and one of the crucial standard characters within the present’s total historical past. Patrick Dempsey cited private causes for his departure from Grey’s Anatomy, stating the filming schedule was impacting his household life. In true Grey’s Anatomy trend, Derek went out with a bang.

A truck slammed into Derek’s Porsche and the paramedics that got here for him took him to a hospital far much less able to coping with his accidents than Grey Sloan was. Derek died on the hospital quickly after the accident, leaving Meredith – and us – completely positively distraught.

Wait, he died! How is it even doable for him to return? Effectively the reply to that additionally serves as one of many primary causes that folks suppose that season 17 actually is the farewell season of Grey’s Anatomy. Meredith is at present in a coma attributable to COVID-19. She has taken up residence in her unconscious on a seashore the place it’s implied that she is present in a state of limbo between life and dying.

Derek has visited right here right here on the seashore. Whereas Meredith isn’t technically lifeless, she is at present occupying that place the place communication with others which have handed on is feasible. This seashore appears to be functioning basically because the gateway to heaven and viewers are all ready to see if she’ll take the bait and be a part of Derek or whether or not she’ll stick round a bit longer. The jury continues to be out on this one.

George O’Malley

George O’Malley (T.R Knight) wasn’t supposed to be the group favourite that he was. Followers of the present took to the unique forged member with such gusto that he was given a extra dominant function than he was initially supposed to play. Regardless of this, although, he didn’t stick round for almost lengthy sufficient.

Like Dempsey, it was Knight’s private resolution to go away the present, citing variations with government producer Shonda Rhimes about the way forward for O’Malley’s character. He made the choice to go away on his personal and requested to be written out of the present. And what a ship off he acquired. O’Malley’s dying was most likely probably the most heartbreaking Grey’s Anatomy loss followers have ever endured.

O’Malley was saving one other lady from being hit by a bus and basically sacrificed himself. The bus hit him as a substitute of her and his accidents had been so extreme that when first responders introduced him to the hospital, none of his coworkers even acknowledged him. O’Malley has additionally returned in season 17 so go to Meredith on the seashore.

If that is goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy, which character would you want to see return one final time? Drop us a remark and tell us!