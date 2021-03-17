The Groupama Stadium chief remains to be hopeful {that a} prized asset will commit his future to the membership past the top of the season

Memphis Depay could possibly be satisfied to remain at Lyon if they’re profitable of their bid to win the Ligue 1 title, in keeping with membership president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Depay has been a talismanic determine within the Lyon squad since shifting to the Groupama Stadium from Manchester United in 2017, with the 2020-21 marketing campaign marking his greatest particular person season but.

The Dutchman was closely linked with a transfer to Barcelona final summer season, and the Catalan giants are being tipped to reignite their curiosity on the finish of the season, however Aulas remains to be hopeful he’ll lengthen his keep at Lyon.

What’s been stated?

Aulas claims Lyon have already tabled a contemporary contract supply for Depay, whose present deal is because of expire on the finish of June, as he instructed AFP: “For Memphis, I dream that he accepts our proposal, which remains to be related.

“He brings a lot, he has been immediately concerned in 23 league targets this season. The supply will keep there and, if we’re champions, why not?”

Depay’s stance on his future

Depay gave little away when quizzed on Barca’s reported interest in his companies in December, telling reporters: “If I begin interested by my future, I’d lose my focus. I’m 100 per cent with OL. What’s going to occur sooner or later, we’ll see. That’s what I’ve at all times stated.

“I can’t say something about [Barcelona]. I’m right here now, plenty of golf equipment could be .”

Nevertheless, the next month the 27-12 months-previous admitted that he nonetheless harbours ambitions of taking part in for one in all Europe’s elite golf equipment once more, whereas claiming his staff-mate (*1*).

“We all know we play for a really massive membership however we need to go to one of many prime three golf equipment on the earth,” he stated to Canal Plus. “Then you will note Houssem, he’ll get 10 occasions higher. For me, it’s the identical.”

How has Depay carried out for Lyon this season & can they win Ligue 1?

Depay has already racked up 30 appearances throughout all competitions for Lyon this time period, changing into the membership’s main scorer within the course of with 15 targets to his identify.

The ex-United ahead has additionally supplied 9 assists, however was pissed off in his final outing as Rudi Garcia’s facet have been held to a 1-1 draw away at Reims.

That consequence meant that Lyon failed to shut the three-level hole between themselves and first-positioned Lille, however they did draw degree on 60 factors with defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, who misplaced to Nantes on Sunday.

Lyon have 9 video games left to try to win their first home crown since 2007-08, beginning with an enormous conflict with PSG on the Groupama Stadium this weekend.

