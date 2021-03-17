Actor Salman Khan is all set to give you the thirteenth season of the controversial actuality present Bigg Boss.

Massive Boss followers are eagerly awaiting the brand new season because the present is dedicated to offering all its viewers with a way of leisure together with loads of spirited gossip and loads of surprises all through the season.

Learn full particulars about Massive Boss’s thirteenth season beneath.

Present timing

Bigg Boss 13 begins September 29, 2019 at 9 p.m. on Colors TV. The episodes are broadcast each day Monday via Friday at 10:30 pm.

Theme

The brand new season has adopted a vibrant and blissful theme – “Museum”. The current pictures of the house’s colourful inside have added parts akin to legs hanging within the air, kiss marks on partitions painted in jigsaw designs, an upside-down chessboard, and far more. Partitions

The door separating the inside area from the backyard has benches on both aspect. The lounge has graffiti on the partitions and roots hold like a chandelier above the eating desk. The kitchen is comparatively sober with damaged white partitions.

The luxurious Bigg Boss home was designed by Omung Kumar, the famend artwork director and famend design knowledgeable, and is eighteen,500 sq. ft in dimension, embellished with varied stunning parts. Additionally it is outfitted with 93 cameras that may document the occasions in the home for the subsequent 100+ days.

Where to watch on-line

The present could be seen on-line on Colors’ video steamer platform VOOT. To be taught extra about home members and their actions, one can observe Bigg Boss and Colors TV’s official Twitter deal with and Fb web page.

Attendees

In accordance to the most recent promos, Massive Boss 13 contestants embrace Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla, Dalljiet Kaur, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shivin Narang, Chunky Pandey, Aditya Narayan, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia, Dayanand Shetty, Mugdha Godse and Mahika Sharma.