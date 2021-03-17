The T20 ODI series between India and England is scheduled to be held in Pune. Not too long ago, the BCCI has taken a big decision. In your data, tell us that on Tuesday, the Board of Management for Cricket in India has determined to postpone all age class matches, which was determined in view of the ever rising circumstances of corona epidemic. Not solely the one-day series, however the Board of Management for Cricket in India has additionally taken this decision relating to the upcoming Vinu Mankad Trophy.

Most circumstances of corona an infection in Mumbai

The circumstances of corona an infection in India are seen to be rising, the place extra and extra circumstances are being obtained from Mumbai, so now the upcoming One Day Series between India and England will also be postponed. Aside from this, the board has saved a watch on it even earlier than the 14th season of the Indian Premier League IPL. Previous to this, the home event additionally began from January 2021 when the complete corona an infection was locked down throughout the nation.

At the similar time, the ODI event of the girls’s senior crew goes to be held at completely different locations and the last match was determined to be performed on 4 April. At the second, the Vijay Hazare Trophy was held at completely different areas in India. On 14 March at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Mumbai crew gained the trophy by defeating UP in the last match between UP and Mumbai.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season could also be held after the IPL public sale and dialogue of 89 conferences. In view of the present scenario, the Board of Management for Cricket in India has been conserving a fixed eye on the situations, attributable to which the board has determined to droop all the home tournaments.