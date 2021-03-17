The 48-12 months-previous tactician hits out on the Msimbazi giants for mistreating them since they arrived in Dar es Salaam for the group tie

Al Merrikh coach Lee Clark has blamed sabotage from the house group for the three-0 defeat in opposition to Simba SC of their Caf Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

The Purple Devils suffered defeat at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with targets from Luis Miquissone, Mohamed Hussein, and Chris Mugalu condemning them to a different group defeat which left them mendacity on the backside.

Nevertheless, forward of the match, the Sudanese outfit suffered an enormous blow after it emerged eight of their beginning gamers – Abdelrahman Isaac, Bakhit Khamis, Ahmed Abdelmoneim, Tajeddin Yaqoub, Ramadan Ajab, Tony Edjomariegwe, Bakri Al Madina, and Saif Advert Damazin – had examined constructive for Covid-19 and couldn’t begin within the match.

The 48-12 months-previous tactician, who has dealt with Birmingham Metropolis earlier than and joined the Purple Devils to switch sacked Nasreddine Nabi on March 7, 2021, has claimed his group suffered quite a bit since arriving in Tanzania and additional blamed the house group for benefiting from the Covid-19 state of affairs to sabotage his group.

“Many issues occurred earlier than the sport, we arrived in Tanzania we’ve got issues on the airport, we’ve got issues on the coaching floor, we’ve got issues on the Covid, we’ve got eight gamers check constructive for Covid-19, six of these gamers are in my beginning eleven, very well-known to the opposition coach, the opposite two are very skilled gamers, who would come on later within the recreation,” Clark informed Aim after the sport.

“We’re additionally being made conscious one in all our different prime gamers is secure, who the rival coach was clearly attempting to make him not out there additionally, so there was confusion there so we’ve got lastly reported to Caf and we want some solutions as a result of since we landed right here on Saturday we’ve got not been given any assist.”

On the match in opposition to Simba, Clark defined: “We didn’t have any downside tactically, we make some small errors for the targets however I’ve to begin with possibly two or three gamers who had brief coaching periods and weren’t prepared to begin such a giant recreation like this one at this time [Tuesday].

“That is troublesome. They [players] tried. They gave me their coronary heart however this isn’t regular when I’ve to alter my beginning 11 3 times earlier than the kick-off within the area of the final 12 hours.

“So my gamers who took the sphere gave what they might, they labored very arduous, they labored arduous for the membership, for the supporters however it was simply too troublesome for them.

“In case you take out the perfect six or eight gamers from the opposition, they can even discover it troublesome, so that is the state of affairs, it was nothing to do with techniques or technical work, it was as a consequence of dangerous luck and we’ve got identified that at this time since we arrived right here on Saturday.”

On whether or not Merrikh nonetheless stands an opportunity to achieve the quarter-finals, Clark stated: “Whether it is nonetheless mathematically doable, we’ll preserve preventing and hopefully in our subsequent recreation our squad won’t be sabotaged and we may have a possibility to area our massive gamers however that’s not trying down upon the gamers who performed right here at this time.”

The win enabled Simba to stretch their lead on the prime of the group to 10 factors whereas Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who beat AS Vita Membership of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 3-0 away, are second on seven factors from 4 matches.

Aim has contacted Simba SC to answer Clark’s allegations, however the membership has not responded up to now.