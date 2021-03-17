The previous Okay’Ogalo defender assures followers he’s tremendous after the collision he confronted in opposition to the Crimson Devils on Tuesday

Kenya worldwide Joash Onyango has come out to guarantee followers he’s secure after being on the receiving finish of a collision throughout their Caf Champions League fixture in opposition to Al Merrikh on Tuesday.

The previous Gor Mahia defender reportedly suffered a concussion throughout their Group A match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and was stretchered off within the forty third minute to get replaced by Erasto Nyoni.

Onyango has now clarified his scenario after the incident, which left many in shock, by stating he’s match and getting ready to journey to Kenya to hitch the nationwide staff Harambee Stars for his or her Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Kenya are scheduled to tackle Egypt and Togo of their two remaining matches within the qualifiers and Onyango is a part of the squad named by coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

“I am secure and I am match and I sit up for heading to Kenya for the nationwide staff,” Onyango mentioned as quoted by Sokalabongo.

Onyango has been one of many key gamers for Simba within the defence together with his partnership with Ivorian Pascal Wawa seeing the Msimbazi giants but to concede a purpose within the group stage of the Caf competitors.

On Tuesday, Simba roared with a 3-0 win in opposition to the Sudanese outfit to put one foot within the quarter-finals.

Luis Miquissone, Chris Mugalu, and Mohamed Hassan struck as soon as every to make sure Reds of Msimbazi picked a significant win which stored them on the high of the group with 10 factors.

The hosts got here into the match as clear favourites owing to their high quality and up to date run within the competitors. That they had collected seven factors from the preliminary three matches, as in comparison with their opponents who had managed one.

Simba wanted simply 18 minutes to open the scoring when poor defending allowed the ball to achieve Clatous Chama, who picked out the unmarked Miquissone and the Mozambican had no downside discovering the again of the online to attain his second of the event.

Within the twenty second minute, it appeared the Sudanese heavyweights would pull degree when Jamaican Darren Mattocks managed to get previous his marker, however Harambee Star Joash Onyango pulled a final-ditch deal with to save lots of his staff.

Nevertheless, it was Simba who doubled their lead within the thirty ninth minute when captain Hussein was let unfastened on the left-wing and Morrison picked him out. The left-again stored his cool earlier than slotting the ball previous goalkeeper Monged Abuzaid.

After the half-time break, the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions wanted simply 5 minutes to attain the third purpose, Miquissone crossed the ball to Mugalu who chested it down earlier than hitting house and scoring his second purpose on this season’s version.