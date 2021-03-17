The Soweto giants missed a chance to maneuver as much as the second spot on the group standings once they drew with the Tricolours

Kaizer Chiefs had been left to rue their missed probabilities after drawing 0-0 with Angolan giants Petro de Luanda within the Caf Champions League Group C match on Tuesday night.

The Tricolours had been determined to document their first victory on this season’s group stage and in addition avenge their current 2-0 defeat to Chiefs within the reverse fixture final week.

Attackers Tiago Azulao, Job and Picas began for Petro as soon as once more as coach Toni Cosano stored his religion within the entrance three regardless of the crew failing to attain in Johannesburg.

However, Amakhosi had been eager to spice up their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals by securing one other win over the Tricolours.

Editors’ Picks

Coach Gavin Hunt made 4 modifications to the crew which confronted Petro as Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Siyabonga Ngezana, Njabulo Blom and Kearyn Baccus all returned to the beginning line-up.

Chiefs threatened first when Lebogang Manyama’s deflected free-kick was cleared off the objective-line by Petro goalkeeper Signori Antonio because the hosts survived a scare.

Petro then took management of the match, however they couldn’t penetrate the guests’ tight defence and the Tricolours had been solely restricted to lengthy-vary photographs.

Dany’s try from distance discovered Daniel Akpeyi properly positioned to make a cushty save within the Chiefs objective because the hosts seemed to interrupt the impasse.

Chiefs completed the primary-half the stronger of the 2 groups, however Philani Zulu and Manyama didn’t take their probabilities with solely Antonio to beat and the rating was 0-0 on the interval.

Each groups created probabilities after the restart with Akpeyi denying Azulao with a diving save and Manyama’s try from a free-kick brushed the upright.

Samir Nurkovic was launched by Hunt within the 67th minute because the Soweto giants seemed to grab a late successful objective within the latter phases of the sport.

Nevertheless, it was Manyama who seemed the likeliest Chiefs participant to attain because the 30-12 months-previous rounded keeper Antonio, however someway he chipped the ball simply over the crossbar.

It proved to be the final actual goalscoring alternative of the sport and the 2 groups settled for a 0-0 draw on the evening.

In consequence, Chiefs remained third on the group standings – degree on factors with second-positioned Horoya AC of Guinea and 5 factors behind leaders Wydad, with two video games left.

Chiefs have now turned their consideration to their Soweto Derby encounter towards their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates, in a titanic PSL sport on Sunday.