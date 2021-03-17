Cam Newton did all of it in his lone season at Auburn. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback compiled 4,327 yards of total offense, threw for 30 touchdowns, rushed for one more 20 and left followers on The Plains with too many moments to depend.

His tipped Hail Mary helped the Tigers change into SEC champions. His unimaginable dashing landing versus LSU turned referred to as his Heisman second. “Tremendous Cam” even caught a landing earlier than successful the 2010 BCS Nationwide Championship and turning into the first-overall decide within the 2011 NFL Draft.

Naturally, Newton’s title continues to be littered all around the Auburn report e-book. A type of information? The longest passing play in class historical past.

Cam Newton’s File 94-Yard Passing TD

It was enterprise as normal when Auburn took on Louisiana-Monroe at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2010. The Tigers won handily, 52-3.

However that cupcake sport was far more than a contest to pad the stats for Cam Newton. By the point the fourth quarter was over, he’d go away the sport a report holder.

Within the first quarter, Newton threw a 94-yard landing move to large receiver Emory Blake that immediately turned the longest pass completion in Auburn history. The versatile quarterback faked a handoff after which faked his personal quarterback run.

Each single ULM defender within the secondary bit on the faux, as a result of Blake was large open. Severely, lookup “large open” within the dictionary and also you’ll discover a image from this play. There wasn’t anybody inside 15 yards of Blake.

This was simply the fifth sport of Auburn’s 2010 season, so followers have been simply being launched to his unimaginable skills. This may increasingly have been one of many first for some.

Newton went on to run the desk in SEC play, beating Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia and Alabama. The Tigers then beat South Carolina within the SEC Championship Sport and Oregon within the nationwide title sport.

Cam Newton will endlessly be a legend for that season, and this play is cemented within the college’s report books.