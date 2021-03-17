The way to watch The Finest Occasion 2020 version was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship is again and greater than ever.

Canada’s nationwide curling championship begins on Thursday, with 35 groups hitting the sheets in Calgary, Alta. Usually scheduled to happen with 32 pairings, Curling Canada opted to develop.

The 35 groups will signify provinces and territories (14), groups from March 15, 2019, to March 15, 2020, Canadian Mixed Doubles Rankings (14) and groups that had beforehand dedicated to enjoying collectively however have been unable to compete this 12 months due to COVID-19 (seven).

Groups in 2021 embody Nancy Martin, who has performed in each blended doubles event, and defending champs Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant. Additionally competing shall be Kerri Einarson, who simply skipped her staff to back-to-back Scotties titles, and Brendan Bottcher, who is simply days faraway from his first Brier championship in his fourth straight closing.

Einarson shall be teaming with the Brier’s 2021 Staff Canada skip Brad Gushue whereas Bottcher is paired up along with his fiancee, Bobbie Sauder.

Right here’s all the pieces that you must know for the 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

When is the 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship?

This 12 months’s event begins Thursday, March 18, with the ultimate scheduled to happen Thursday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

The place is the 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship?

Just like the 2021 Scotties and Brier, groups will compete in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. The Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park will function the host website.

Will followers be in attendance?

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, followers won’t be allowed to attend this 12 months’s event. The bubble setup in Calgary is just like those the NHL (Edmonton and Toronto) and the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Championship (Edmonton) created.

What channel is the 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship on?

The Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship shall be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, with stay streaming obtainable by way of TSN.ca, the TSN app and ESPN3.

What’s the purse for the 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship?

Complete purse: $150,000

1st: $50,000

2nd: $30,000

third: $20,000

4th: $10,000

Fifth-Eighth: $6,500

Ninth-Twelfth: $3,500

The successful staff can even get an opportunity to signify Canada on the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship if it occurs.

Who has beforehand received the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship?

2013: Isabelle Neron, Robert Desjardins

2014: Kim Tuck, Wayne Tuck, Jr.

2015: Kalynn Park, Charley Thomas

2016: Jocelyn Peterman, Brett Gallant

2017: Joanne Courtney, Reid Carruthers

2018: Laura Crocker, Kirk Muyres

2019: Jocelyn Peterman, Brett Gallant

2020: None

2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship pool standings

Break up into 5 swimming pools of seven, 35 groups will compete in six video games of their respective swimming pools.

The highest 12 groups advance to the playoff bracket with the highest 4 seeds getting a bye. The remaining eight groups will sq. off in single-elimination attracts with the 4 groups left standing enjoying within the Qualifying Spherical towards one of many groups who obtained a bye.

The 4 groups who advance will play within the Web page Playoff. They’ll play one Web page Seeding draw with the winners enjoying towards one another (Web page 1 vs. Web page 2) and the losers going head-to-head (Web page 3 vs. Web page 4). The winner of Web page 1 vs. Web page 2 will routinely advance to the ultimate and await the winner between the staff they simply beat and the winner of Web page 3 vs. Web page 4.

Pool A

Staff Video games Wins Losses Jocelyn Peterman/Brett Gallant 0 0 0 Angela Dale / Peter Van Strien (NOW) 0 0 0 Kadriana Sahaidak/Colton Lott 0 0 0 Melissa Adams/Alex Robichaud (NB) 0 0 0 Clancy Grandy/Patrick Janssen 0 0 0 Brittany Tran/Aaron Sluchinski (AB) 0 0 0 Joanne Courtney/Darren Moulding 0 0 0

Pool B

Staff Video games Wins Losses Jennifer Jones/Brent Laing 0 0 0 Kim Tuck/Wayne Tuck 0 0 0 Bayly Scoffin/Wade Scoffin (YT) 0 0 0 Laurie St-Georges / Félix Asselin (QC) 0 0 0 Kerri Einarson / Brad Gushue 0 0 0 Lauren Wasylkiw / Shane Konings (ON) 0 0 0 Émilie Desjardins / Robert Desjardins 0 0 0

Pool C

Staff Video games Wins Losses Nancy Martin/Tyrel Griffith 0 0 0 Laura Walker/Kirk Muyres 0 0 0 Briane Meilleur / Mark Nichols 0 0 0 Chaelynn Kitz / Kyler Kleibrink 0 0 0 Selena Njegovan / Reid Carruthers 0 0 0 Stephanie Jackson-Baier/Corey Chester (BC) 0 0 0 Lauren MacFayden / Alex MacFayden (PE) 0 0 0

Pool D

Staff Video games Wins Losses Shannon Birchard/Catlin Schneider 0 0 0 Krysten Karwacki / Derek Samagalski (MB) 0 0 0 Val Sweeting/Marc Kennedy 0 0 0 Elizabeth King/Landon King (NT) 0 0 0 Bobbie Sauder/Brendan Bottcher 0 0 0 Karlee Jones/Bryce Everist (NS) 0 0 0 Emma Miskew/Ryan Fry 0 0 0

Pool E

Staff Video games Wins Losses Oye-Sem Received/Trevor Bonot (NO) 0 0 0 Ashley Fast/Mike Armstrong (SK) 0 0 0 Kaitlyn Lawes/Connor Lawes 0 0 0 Lisa Weagle/John Epping 0 0 0 Dezaray Hawes/Tyler Tardi 0 0 0 Danielle Schmiemann / John Morris 0 0 0 Mackenzie Mitchell/Greg Smith (NL) 0 0 0

2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship web page playoffs schedule, outcomes

Web page seedings (March 24, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Winner of 2nd vs. 7/10

Winner of third vs. 6/11

Winner of 1st vs. 8/9

Winner of 4th vs. 5/12

Web page Video games (March 24, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Web page 3

Web page 4

Web page 1

Web page 2

Semifinal (March 25, 4 pm ET)

Loser of Web page 1/2

Winner of Web page 3/4

Remaining (March 25, 9 p.m. ET)

Winner of Web page 1/2

Winner of semifinal