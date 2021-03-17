Picture:

Hakim Ziyech is mobbed by his crew-mates after giving Chelsea the lead in opposition to Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge



Chelsea will not be among the many bookmakers’ favourites to go on and carry the Champions League trophy. Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are all deemed extra doubtless winners. However maybe a reassessment is so as.

Thomas Tuchel’s aspect adopted up their excellent first-leg efficiency in opposition to Atletico Madrid with a fair higher one again at Stamford Bridge, comprehensively outclassing Diego Simeone’s knockout specialists to safe a 3-0 mixture win which ought to act as a warning to the opposite quarter-finalists.

It’s now 13 video games with out loss for Chelsea underneath Tuchel, making this the longest unbeaten begin by any supervisor within the membership’s historical past. Neglect defeats, it’s over 10 hours since they even conceded a objective.

This was their sixth consecutive clear sheet from a run of video games which has featured two conferences with Atletico plus clashes in opposition to Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton, and it was achieved with out Thiago Silva and even his deputy Andreas Christensen, who fell unwell on the eve of the sport.

The defensive transformation has been extraordinary and what’s most spectacular is that it doesn’t appear to matter who performs. The resilience and organisation Tuchel has instilled within the aspect, simply two months on from his appointment, runs proper via the squad.

No person will wish to face them when the quarter-ultimate draw is made on Friday. The power to maintain clear sheets is rarely extra precious than in European competitors. And what makes Chelsea much more formidable is that their assault seems to be clicking too.

That’s definitely the way it checked out Stamford Bridge, anyway.

Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech have all endured troublesome begins to life within the Premier League however the opening objective on Wednesday night time confirmed simply how devastating they are often when they’re on the identical wavelength and taking part in with confidence.

Chelsea needed to wait till the ultimate couple of minutes so as to add to that lead, with substitute Emerson firing residence following one other lightning-fast counter-assault, however they carved Atletico open repeatedly over the course of the 90 minutes. And if they’ll try this in opposition to them – they’ll certainly do it in opposition to anybody.

Nick Wright

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is congratulated by crew-mates after scoring in opposition to Borussia Moenchengladbach



The final-16 video games have nearly been like warning photographs from Manchester City to the remainder of Europe – we’re right here to win. Cease us when you dare.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect dominated each legs in opposition to an out-of-kind Borussia Monchengladbach, and rapidly received the job executed on Tuesday. Kevin De Bruyne scored a sensational objective, adopted up by a neat end from Ilkay Gundogan, after each gamers returned to the aspect following the weekend win over Fulham.

That’s maybe one of the hanging issues about this Man City aspect. Pep is altering nearly half his beginning XI in every sport as they proceed to compete on 4 fronts, however the model of play by no means alters. In opposition to Fulham, they performed with two recognised strikers and in opposition to Gladbach – as with many video games not too long ago – neither Gabriel Jesus or Sergio Aguero began.

And but, the end result was the identical as City sped previous 100 objectives in all competitions this season. It’s now the eighth yr in a row that they’ve executed so, with solely Manchester United (9 in a row between 2004-05 and 2012-13) having an extended run of consecutive seasons scoring 100+ objectives amongst prime-flight English groups in historical past.

However it’s not simply the properly-versed City assault that’s shining within the Champions League – whoever they face within the quarter-finals might want to have some critical firepower too. City have solely conceded as soon as in Europe this season in opposition to Porto and are solely the third crew in Champions League historical past to maintain seven consecutive clear sheets, after AC Milan (seven ending in April 2005) and Arsenal (10 ending in April 2006).

The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema will likely be hoping they may be those to finish that run, however City will likely be greater than up for the problem of stopping them.

While Guardiola was keen to deflect attention away from the quarter-finals after the game, it truly is one other enormous step in direction of that elusive Champions League trophy the membership desperately desires to win. With their kind this season, it may very well be their finest ever likelihood of successful it.

Charlotte Marsh