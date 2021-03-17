The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal discipline is nearly set. The primary six groups — Dortmund, Porto, PSG, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester Metropolis — are by means of to the quarterfinals after securing the outcomes they wanted. The final two spots within the final eight are on the road Wednesday. Bayern Munich maintain a cushty lead in opposition to Lazio and appear sure to undergo, whereas Chelsea host Atletico Madrid with the Premier League membership attempting to hold onto a one-aim benefit.

You may stream each match on Paramount+ and choose matches will air on CBS Sports activities Community. The Could 29 ultimate will likely be broadcast on CBS.

Craving much more protection of the world’s recreation? Hear under and subscribe to What a goal! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast the place we take you past the pitch and across the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and extra.

Beneath is the total schedule for the spherical of 16 and the remainder of the competitors.

Spherical of 16

Wednesday, March 17

Leg 2: Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 4 pm ET (Paramount+)

Accomplished matches

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, March 9

Wednesday, March 10

Tuesday, March 16

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw

The draw figuring out the remainder of the knockout stage path for the quarterfinals and semifinal will likely be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 7 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ and Paramount+.

Quarterfinals

The primary legs of the quarterfinal will likely be performed on Tuesday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 7. The second legs will likely be performed on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.

Tuesday, April 6

Wednesday, April 7



Tuesday, April 13

Wednesday, April 14

Semifinals

The primary legs of the semifinal spherical will likely be performed on Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28. The second legs will likely be performed on Tuesday, Could 4 and Wednesday, Could 5.

Tuesday, April 27



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Wednesday, April 28



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Tuesday, Could 4

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Wednesday, Could 5



Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+/CBS Sports activities Community)

Remaining

The UEFA Champions League ultimate will likely be performed on Saturday, Could 29 on the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air on CBS and will likely be streaming on Paramount+. The quarterfinal and semifinal draw on March 19 will decide the designated “house” staff.

Group stage outcomes



Matchday 1

Zenit 1, Membership Brugge 2

Dynamo Kiev 0, Juventus 2

Chelsea 0, Sevilla 0

Rennes 1, Krasnodar 1

Lazio 3, Borussia Dortmund 1

Barcelona 5, Ferencvaros 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1, Manchester United 2

RB Leipzig 2, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Purple Bull Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 2

Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar 3

Bayern Munich 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Inter Milan 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 2

Manchester Metropolis 3, Porto 1

Olympiacos 1, Marseille 0

Ajax 0, Liverpool 1

Midtjylland 0, Atalanta 4

Matchday 2



Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Bayern Munich 2

Shakhtar Donetsk 0, Inter Milan 0

Atletico Madrid 3, Purple Bull Salzburg 2

Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Real Madrid 2

Porto 2, Olympiacos 0

Marseille 0, Manchester Metropolis 3

Liverpool 2, Midtjylland 0

Atalanta 2, Ajax 2

Krasnodar 0, Chelsea 4

Istanbul Basaksehir 0, Paris Saint-Germain 2

Sevilla 1, Rennes 0

Borussia Dortmund 2, Zenit 0

Membership Brugge 1, Lazio 1

Juventus 0, Barcelona 2

Ferencvaros 2, Dynamo Kiev 2

Manchester United 5, RB Leipzig 0

Matchday 3

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Atletico Madrid 1

Shakhtar 0, Borussia Monchengladbach 6

Purple Bull Salzburg 2, Bayern Munich 6

Real Madrid 3, Inter Milan 2

Manchester Metropolis 3, Olympiacos 0

Porto 3, Marseille 0

Midtjylland 1, Ajax 2

Atalanta 0, Liverpool 5

Zenit 1, Lazio 1

Istanbul Basaksehir 2, Manchester United 1

Sevilla 3, Krasnodar 2

Chelsea 3, Rennes 0

Membership Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 3

Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kiev 1

Ferencvaros 1, Juventus 4

RB Leipzig 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Matchday 4

Chelsea 2, Rennes 1

Sevilla 2, Krasnodar 1

Lazio 3, Zenit St. Petersburg 1

Borussia Dortmund 3, Membership Brugge 0

Barcelona 4, Dynamo Kiev 0

Juventus 2, Ferencvaros, 1

Paris St. Germain 1, RB Leipzig 0

Manchester United 4, Istanbul Basaksehir 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 4, Shakhtar 0

Olympiacos 0, Manchester Metropolis 1

Bayern Munich 3, Purple Bull Salzburg 1

Atletico Madrid 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Inter Milan 0, Real Madrid 2

Marseille 0, Porto 2

Liverpool 0, Atalanta 2

Ajax 3, Midtjylland 1

Matchday 5

Lokomotiv Moscow 1, Purple Bull Salzburg 3

Shakhtar 2, Real Madrid 0

Atletico Madrid 1, Bayern Munich 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 2, Inter Milan 3

Porto 0, Manchester Metropolis 0

Marseille 2, Olympiacos 1

Liverpool 1, Ajax 0

Atalanta 1, Midtjylland 1

Krasnodar 1, Rennes 0

Istanbul Basaksehir 3, RB Leipzig 4

Sevilla 0, Chelsea 4

Borussia Dortmund 1, Lazio 1

Membership Brugge 3, Zenit 0

Juventus 3, Dynamo Kiev 0

Ferencvaros 0, Barcelona 3

Manchester United 1, Paris Saint-Germain 3

Matchday 6