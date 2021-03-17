Get professional ideas for the third day of the Cheltenham Festival from 10-time Festival-winning rider Jamie Codd, who has tipped 4 winners and two seconds on each Tuesday and Wednesday.

1.20 Marsh Novices’ Chase

One other small discipline however a choose one for the Marsh Chase. There may be loads of substance nevertheless it’s very onerous to look past Envoi Allen. Shan Blue has been good and constant and completed second behind Sporting John within the Grade 1 in Sandown.

That offers him an opportunity however the remaining actually are place prize-cash right here at finest. Envoi Allen appears flawless. His leaping is nice, he’s a earlier winner of the Ballymore, so has course type, and he has taken to fences so nicely. He’s actually onerous to oppose.

JAMIE’S TIP: ALLEN SEND

Jamie celebrates his victory on Ravenhill at Cheltenham final yr



1.55 Pertemps Community Remaining Handicap Hurdle

The Pertemps goes to be a really tough race with 24 runners. The horse I actually like is a filly of Paul Nolan’s, Mrs Milner. She is in right here off a very nice weight of 10st 9lb. She ran nicely at Leopardstown when fourth behind Dandy Magazine. Earlier than that she was second in Cheltenham behind On The Blind Aspect. She can be ridden for a bit little bit of luck. Hopefully she is okay after her fall final time and if she is, she has an excellent likelihood of working nicely.

The Bosses Oscar represents ‘Sneezy’ Foster. He has loads of weight on this however Jordan Gainford is taking 7lb off him. I believed he obtained an unfortunate run spherical final yr within the Martin Pipe. He obtained hampered leaping off after the primary. Though he has loads of weight, I feel he’ll run rather well.

JAMIE’S TIP: MRS MILNER

2.30 Ryanair Chase

It is a actually good race on paper and really aggressive with Willie Mullins saddling Melon, Allaho, Min and Twister Flyer. Min is a earlier winner, Melon was second behind Samcro within the Marsh. Melon simply didn’t get dwelling within the three-mile chase at Leopardstown at Christmas. This journey can be proper up his avenue, however he has been second loads of occasions in loads of good races.

David Bass rides Imperial Aura to victory at Ascot



I just like the look of Saint Calvados however the one I like extra is Imperial Aura. Imperial Aura received the novices’ handicap chase final yr. He unseated early in Kempton however Kim Bailey’s horses are in nice type and he may enhance to win a race like that.

Samcro received final yr’s Marsh Chase. The drier the bottom, the higher his likelihood however he in all probability has to step up on what he’s performed this season. He was third in Down Royal earlier than Christmas and he pulled up a good distance out in an actual aggressive three mile chase at Christmas at Leopardstown. He wants to return again to type however he’s contemporary and nicely.

JAMIE’S TIP: IMPERIAL AURA

3.05 Paddy Energy Stayers’ Hurdle

Even with Thyme Hill popping out we nonetheless have Paisley Park, final yr’s winner Lisnagar Oscar and ‘Sneezy’ Foster now runs Sire Du Berlais who has received on the final two Festivals and appears to maintain his finest type to Cheltenham. He may step up into Grade 1 firm and the drier floor will go well with.

The Storyteller has been very constant. He received his Grade 1 again within the autumn, he was second within the three-mile hurdle and second to Kemboy over fences on the Dublin Racing Festival. I may see him working into a spot however all of them need to go some to get by Paisley Park. He appears to be again to a little bit of type. His efficiency towards Thyme Hill and Roksana the final day was superb. He’s the one to beat with The Storyteller my every-means choose.

JAMIE’S TIP: PAISLEY PARK

Paisley Park is bidding to regain the Stayers’ Hurdle crown



3.40 Paddy Energy Plate Handicap Chase

That is very aggressive however I’m going to go together with Farclas. He has had two runs in two massive aggressive handicaps at dwelling at Leopardstown. He’s a earlier Triumph winner and possibly the classiest horse on this race. I might think about he can be dropped in and ridden for a bit little bit of luck. He’s off an excellent weight in 11st 4lb. I can see him successful, particularly together with his expertise from the large handicaps in Eire.

JAMIE’S TIP: FARCLAS

4.15 Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

Willie Mullins has a improbable document on this race however I actually assume a smaller coach in Jonathan Sweeney who trains Roseys Hole could possibly be successful this. She received her maiden at Fairyhouse and he or she backed that up within the Grade 2 on the similar monitor the place she beat Royal Kahala and Gauloise.

I feel drying floor will go well with her. She may lack a little bit of expertise however she is a very good filly and I count on her to go nicely. I’d be delighted for connections if she may win. Sweeney is an excellent coach.

JAMIE’S TIP: ROSEYS HOLLOW

4.50 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Problem Cup Handicap Chase

Mount Ida is a novice mare coming into this, a bit bit like Milan Flyer final yr. She has an okay weight of 11st 9lb however she could possibly be on the improve. She is a good jumper. Jack Kennedy can be taking his time getting right into a rhythm over three miles two furlongs.

Of the others, I feel the likes of Shantou Flyer for Paul Nicholls and presumably at a giant worth Go One other One for John McConnell. He has been very constant, working in good hurdles, ending third behind The Bosses Oscar in October. He has been freshened up for this and will run a giant race at a giant worth.

JAMIE’S TIP: MOUNT IDA

